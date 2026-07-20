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English NewsReligionAstro Analysis | Kajari Teej 2026: Know Why Both Married Women And Unmarried Women Observe This Auspicious Fast

Astro Analysis | Kajari Teej 2026: Know Why Both Married Women And Unmarried Women Observe This Auspicious Fast

Kajari Teej 2026: Is it only for married women? Know why unmarried girls also observe this sacred festival, its significance, puja rituals, and the blessings it is believed to bring.

Written By : Anima Shukla |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kajari Teej, August 31, 2026, benefits married and unmarried women.
  • Married women pray for spouses; unmarried girls seek partners.
  • Devotees perform rituals, worship deities, can modify fasting.
  • The festival blends folk traditions with community celebrations.

Whenever the name Kajari Teej is mentioned, most people assume that this fast is only for married women. But did you know that this belief is not entirely true? According to religious beliefs, Kajari Teej 2026 is considered very important for married women as well as unmarried girls. Symbolizing the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, this festival is associated with the fulfillment of desires, marital bliss, and the desire to find a life partner of your choice. Therefore, in many places, even unmarried girls observe this fast with devotion and faith.

When Is Kajari Teej 2026?

In 2026 , Kajari Teej will be celebrated on Monday, August 31st . This festival is celebrated on the third day of the dark fortnight of the Bhadrapada month. It is considered especially significant in North India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Kajari Teej 2026 auspicious time:

Tritiya Tithi Starts: August 30, 2026, 09:36 AM
Tritiya Tithi Ends: August 31, 2026, 08:50 AM
Fasting Date: Monday, August 31, 2026

Due to the coincidence of Monday , this day is being considered especially fruitful for the devotees who worship Shiva-Parvati.

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Why Is Kajri Teej Special For Unmarried Girls?

According to religious beliefs, Goddess Parvati performed rigorous penance and many fasts to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Therefore, Kajari Teej is also considered one of those fasts that symbolize the fulfillment of marital desires. Unmarried girls worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day, praying for a worthy, understanding, and lifelong partner. It is believed that worship performed with true devotion and positive feelings brings auspicious results.

Importance Of Kajari Teej For married women:

Married women observe this fast to pray for their husbands' long life, good health, and happiness and prosperity in their married life. Many women observe a waterless fast throughout the day and then worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and the Neem tree in the evening, following the rituals. In folk traditions, this festival is considered a symbol of love, trust, dedication and family happiness.

What To Do During Kajari Teej Puja?

On Kajari Teej, bathe in the morning and wear clean clothes. Install an idol or picture of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati at the place of worship. In many places, there is also a tradition of worshipping the Neem tree.

Keep These Things In Mind During Worship:-

  • Offer water, Akshat, Belpatra and flowers to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati.
  • Offer cosmetics to Mother Parvati.
  • Listen to the story of Kajari Teej fast.
  • Pray for the happiness and peace of the family and fulfillment of wishes.
  • Donating to the needy after the puja is also considered auspicious.

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Should Unmarried Girls Observe Nirjala Fast?

Religious texts describe different traditions in each region. Therefore, observing a Nirjala fast is not considered mandatory for unmarried girls. In many places, Kajari Teej fasting is observed with only worship and fruit. If you have any health issues, fast according to your capabilities. Along with religious faith, taking care of your health is equally important.

Folk Traditions Associated With Kajari Teej:

Kajri Teej is not just a festival of worship but also an important part of Indian folk culture. On this day, women wear traditional attire, apply mehndi to their hands, swing on swings, and sing Kajri songs. Even today, a special atmosphere of community celebration is observed in villages and towns. This is the reason why Kajri Teej has become a symbol of religious faith as well as family harmony and cultural heritage.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Kajari Teej observed only by married women?

No, this belief is not entirely true. According to religious beliefs, Kajari Teej is considered very important for both married women and unmarried girls.

When is Kajari Teej celebrated in 2026?

In 2026, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on Monday, August 31st. It falls on the third day of the dark fortnight of the Bhadrapada month.

Why do unmarried girls observe Kajari Teej?

Unmarried girls observe Kajari Teej to pray for a worthy and understanding life partner, following Goddess Parvati's example. It symbolizes the fulfillment of marital desires.

What is the importance of Kajari Teej for married women?

Married women observe this fast to pray for their husbands' long life, good health, and the happiness and prosperity of their married life.

Is a Nirjala fast mandatory for unmarried girls during Kajari Teej?

No, a Nirjala fast is not considered mandatory for unmarried girls. Fasting can be observed with worship and fruit, and according to individual capabilities and health.

About the author Anima Shukla

Anima Shukla is an aspiring digital journalist and video storyteller, currently interning with ABP Live’s Religion and Astro sections. Educated in journalism from AAFT Noida and AIMC Delhi, she simplifies Numerology, Vastu, Vedic Astrology, and Palmistry through engaging, Gen-Z-friendly, Google Discover-focused, and credibility-driven digital content.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajari Teej Significance Kajari Teej Vrat Kajari Teej 2026
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