Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Circumstances remain unclear; police investigation continues for details.

A 17-year-old Class 12 student died by suicide at a government school in Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, on Saturday, according to preliminary police information. The incident triggered panic among students and teachers, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The incident came to light after the police received a PCR call about a fire at Sarvodaya Bal/Balika Vidyalaya in the Shahdara area.

Personnel from Krishna Nagar police station reached the school and found the student in a burnt condition behind the guard room, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said in a statement. The student’s family told the police that she was 17 years old.

Police Recover Materials From Scene, School Bag

According to preliminary information, the student allegedly poured an inflammable substance on herself and set herself on fire. She died at the spot.

Police said certain materials were recovered from the scene and the student’s school bag during the initial proceedings. However, officials have not disclosed the nature of the recovered items or confirmed reports about suspicious materials found in the bag.

A crime scene team was called to inspect the location and collect evidence. Fire brigade personnel and police officers were also present at the school as authorities began examining the incident.

Three-Page Suicide Note Reportedly Found

Preliminary reports suggest that a three-page suicide note was recovered from the student. There are also reports that she may have brought a bottle containing a chemical substance, possibly petrol, to the school.

However, the police have not officially confirmed these details or disclosed the contents of the alleged note.

The circumstances leading to the student’s death remain unclear. Investigators are examining the evidence collected from the school to establish the sequence of events.

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Police Investigation Underway

The DCP said further enquiry was underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police have not yet shared additional details about what happened before the student’s death.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.