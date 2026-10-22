Sharad Purnima 2026: Why Is Kheer Kept Under Moonlight? Know The Religious Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sharad Purnima 2026 observed October 25, celebrating the moon's divinity.

Devotees place kheer under moon; worship Goddess Lakshmi and Krishna.

Kheer absorbs moon's essence; Lakshmi blesses awakened devotees for prosperity.

Sharad Purnima, one of the most auspicious full moon nights in Hinduism, will be observed in October 2026. Also known as Kojagiri Purnima and Raas Purnima, the festival falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwin. According to religious beliefs, the Moon shines with all 16 of its kalas (phases) on this night, and its rays are believed to shower divine nectar on Earth. Keeping kheer under the open sky and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Krishna are among the important traditions associated with Sharad Purnima.

Sharad Purnima 2026: October 25 Or 26?

There is some confusion regarding the date of Sharad Purnima in 2026 because of the timing of the full moon phase. According to the Hindu calendar:

Purnima Tithi Begins: October 25, 2026

October 25, 2026 Purnima Tithi Ends: October 26, 2026

According to religious traditions, the night-time worship, Moon viewing and ritual of placing kheer under the moonlight are performed during the night of the full moon. Therefore, the main Sharad Purnima celebrations, including the night-long rituals, will take place on October 25. Devotees who follow the tradition of bathing and making donations on the basis of the Udaya Tithi (the lunar date prevailing at sunrise) can perform these rituals on the morning of October 26.

Sharad Purnima 2026: Moonrise Time And Auspicious Muhurat

The following timings are given for observing Sharad Purnima rituals:

Sharad Purnima Night Worship: October 25, 2026

Moonrise Time: After 5:40 PM, with slight variations depending on location

Auspicious Time To Place Kheer Under Moonlight: Between 8:30 PM and 11:30 PM

Purnima Bathing And Donations: Morning of October 26

Devotees should check their local Panchang for timings specific to their city.

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Why Is Kheer Kept Under The Open Sky On Sharad Purnima?

Keeping kheer, a traditional sweet dish made with milk and rice, under the open sky on Sharad Purnima night is an important Hindu tradition. According to religious beliefs, the Moon's rays on this night possess special medicinal and divine properties. The kheer is traditionally prepared using cow's milk and rice and placed in a glass or earthen vessel under the moonlight. It is covered with a fine cloth or mesh to protect it from insects while allowing the moonlight to fall on it. It is believed that the kheer absorbs the divine qualities of the Moon and becomes similar to amrit, or nectar. Devotees consume it as prasad the following morning, praying for good health and well-being. Some traditions also associate the ritual with balancing Pitta Dosha and strengthening immunity. These are religious beliefs and should not be treated as scientifically established health benefits.

Sharad Purnima 2026: Significance Of Goddess Lakshmi Worship

Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, is worshipped with special devotion on Sharad Purnima. According to a popular religious belief, Goddess Lakshmi visits Earth on this night and asks, "Ko Jagarti?" meaning "Who is awake?" This belief is associated with the tradition of staying awake during the night and offering prayers to the Goddess. Devotees believe that those who remain awake, worship Goddess Lakshmi and recite the Shri Sukta can receive her blessings for wealth, prosperity and happiness.

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Sharad Purnima Puja Vidhi

Devotees can follow these traditional steps to worship Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima:

Clean the puja area and take a bath before beginning the rituals. Place an idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi at the designated place of worship. Offer flowers, incense sticks, a ghee lamp and other traditional offerings to the Goddess. Prepare kheer using milk and rice and offer it as bhog. After moonrise, place the kheer under the open sky, following the family tradition. Stay awake during the night and recite the Shri Sukta or offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. The next morning, consume the kheer as prasad and share it with family members.

Devotees may also worship Lord Krishna and offer prayers to the Moon as part of their observance.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]