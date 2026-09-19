Ahoi Ashtami 2026: Know Date, Puja Timings, Stargazing Time And Vrat Rituals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ahoi Ashtami 2026 observed November 1 for child well-being.

Mothers worship Ahoi Mata for children's protection and longevity.

Evening puja 5:34 PM, breaking fast after stargazing.

Ahoi Ashtami 2026: The Ahoi Ashtami fast is considered infallible for the well-being and long life of children. This fast is especially observed by mothers. Just as the moon on Karva Chauth is considered important for the long life of husbands, similarly, worshipping the stars on Ahoi Ashtami is also important for the longevity of children.

Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Kartik month. This fast falls on November 1, 2026. According to the calendar, Ashtami Tithi will last from 2:51 PM on November 1 to 1:10 PM on November 2.

Auspicious Puja Timings In 2026

Ahoi Ashtami Puja timings on November 1, 2026, are from 5:34 PM to 6:52 PM.

Stargazing Time - 5:58 PM

Chandra Darshan time - 11:40 pm

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Who Is Ahoi Mata?

Ahoi Mata is worshipped as a goddess associated with the protection and well-being of children. The popular legend of Ahoi Ashtami tells the story of a moneylender's wife and her seven sons. In the story, after an unintentional transgression, the children face adversity, but through the grace of Ahoi Mata, the family is blessed with children. This legend is believed to be the basis for the tradition of devotion and fasting for Ahoi Mata.

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Why Is Ahoi Ashtami Celebrated?

It is believed that observing the Ahoi Ashtami fast protects children from adversity and fulfils wishes for their health and longevity. Traditionally, this fast was observed for the well-being of their sons, but today, in many families, parents observe it for the well-being and well-being of all their children.

How Is Worship Done On Ahoi Ashtami?

On this day, Ahoi Mata is primarily worshipped. In many homes, a picture of Ahoi Mata is painted on the wall using ochre or sandalwood, or a picture of Ahoi Mata is brought from the market and worshipped. The tradition of depicting Ahoi Mata along with her children and Syahu's children is also prevalent in many regions.

Take a vow to fast after taking a bath in the morning.

Keep a fast as per your tradition throughout the day.

In the evening, install the photo or picture of Ahoi Mata at the place of worship.

Offer roli, Akshat, flowers, incense, and a lamp.

Offer fruits, sweets, and naivedya to Ahoi Mata as per your tradition.

Listen to or recite the Ahoi Ashtami fast story.

Pray for your child's long life, good health, and a happy life.

There is a tradition of breaking the fast after seeing the stars in the evening.