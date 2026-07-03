Amarnath Yatra 2026: 70,000 Security Personnel On Duty As Pilgrims Begin Baba Amarnath Journey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amarnath Yatra 2026 commenced; first batch left Jammu.

Many young, first-time pilgrims expressed profound spiritual excitement.

Over 70,000 security personnel ensure a safe pilgrimage.

The revered Yatra highlights enduring faith across generations.

The Baba Amarnath Yatra 2026 has officially begun, with the first batch of pilgrims leaving Jammu for Srinagar on Thursday. This year's opening group is especially significant because it includes a large number of young devotees who are undertaking the sacred pilgrimage to Baba Barfani for the very first time. For these first-time pilgrims, the journey is much more than a religious trip. It is the fulfillment of a long-awaited dream. Smiles, chants of devotion, and emotional moments reflected the excitement as devotees set out, saying they had been waiting all year for Baba's divine call.

First-Time Pilgrims Begin A Long-Awaited Spiritual Journey

The departure of the first convoy echoed with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole," creating an atmosphere filled with faith and enthusiasm. Young devotees, particularly those from Rajasthan, were among the most excited as they prepared to witness the holy ice Shivling for the first time. Many shared that they had started planning the pilgrimage months in advance. As soon as the Amarnath Yatra Registration 2026 portal opened, they completed their registrations immediately, hoping to be among the first devotees to receive Baba Barfani's blessings. Several pilgrims said they had eagerly counted down the days for this moment. For them, the yatra represents not only a sacred pilgrimage but also a deeply personal journey of faith, hope, and spiritual fulfillment. Many believe that offering prayers at the holy shrine will bring peace, blessings, and the fulfillment of their heartfelt wishes. The excitement was visible even before the journey began. Devotional songs played inside the buses while pilgrims exchanged greetings, sang bhajans, and celebrated the beginning of what many described as the most memorable spiritual experience of their lives.

VIDEO | Amarnath Yatra 2026: Pilgrims begin yatra from Baltal route amid rain and devotional chants. Visuals from Baltal.#AmarnathYatra2026 #Baltal



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/E9S0ArAeC9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2026

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Strong Security Arrangements Inspire Confidence

Security has always been one of the biggest concerns during the Amarnath Yatra, but this year the mood among pilgrims was one of confidence rather than anxiety. Devotees said they felt reassured knowing that extensive security measures had been put in place. According to them, when Baba calls and the country's security forces stand ready to protect the pilgrims, there is little room for fear. The administration has deployed more than 70,000 security personnel across Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the pilgrimage proceeds safely and smoothly. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force (BSF), and the Indian Army are jointly securing the entire yatra route. In addition to convoy protection, authorities have strengthened surveillance in sensitive areas through drone monitoring, advanced security checks, and continuous patrolling to provide a safe environment for every pilgrim.

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Faith Leads The Way As The Yatra Begins

The Baba Amarnath Yatra is one of India's most revered pilgrimages, drawing millions of Shiva devotees every year despite its challenging mountain terrain. For countless pilgrims, reaching the holy cave is a journey of devotion, determination, and unwavering faith. The enthusiasm shown by the young devotees in the first batch highlights how deeply the younger generation continues to value India's spiritual traditions. Their excitement, devotion, and belief have added a special energy to the opening day of the pilgrimage. As more batches of pilgrims join the yatra in the coming days, the entire route is expected to resonate with chants in praise of Baba Barfani. Devotees across the country pray for a safe pilgrimage and seek Lord Shiva's blessings for peace, prosperity, and the fulfillment of their wishes.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]