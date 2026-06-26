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English NewsReligionPuducherry: 16-Foot Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Idol Receives Sacred Ritual Bath

Puducherry: 16-Foot Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Idol Receives Sacred Ritual Bath

Lakshmi Narasimha Idol: The 16-foot Lord Lakshmi Narasimha idol in Puducherry received a grand Maha Abhishekam with milk and turmeric on Swati Nakshatra, leaving devotees spellbound. See the photos.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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  • Idol adorned with gold, flowers; concluded with grand Aarti.

A grand spiritual celebration was recently held at the renowned Mortandi Pratyangara Ashram near Puducherry, where hundreds of devotees gathered to witness the sacred Maha Abhishekam of the 16-foot-tall Lord Lakshmi Narasimha idol. The divine event created a deeply devotional atmosphere, with worshippers arriving from different parts of the country to seek blessings.

A Majestic 16-Foot Idol Inspires Devotion

The magnificent black stone idol of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha, regarded as one of the fiercest and most compassionate incarnations of Lord Vishnu, stands nearly 16 feet tall. Its striking presence and intricate craftsmanship leave devotees awestruck, making it one of the ashram's most revered attractions.

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Why Swati Nakshatra Is Considered Auspicious

The Maha Abhishekam was performed on the sacred occasion of Swati Nakshatra, a day considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Narasimha. According to Hindu beliefs, prayers offered on this day are believed to remove obstacles, reduce planetary afflictions, and bring divine protection and blessings.

Sacred Maha Abhishekam With Milk And Turmeric

The ceremony began with Vedic chants and traditional rituals before the idol was ceremonially bathed with a series of sacred offerings.

  • Milk Abhishekam: Hundreds of litres of pure milk were poured over the idol.

  • Turmeric Ritual: The deity was then covered with a sacred turmeric paste.

  • Other Offerings: Thick curd, fragrant sandalwood paste, and fresh sugarcane juice were also used during the ritual, symbolising purity, prosperity, and devotion.

Golden Adornment Captivates Devotees

Following the Abhishekam, the idol was beautifully decorated with bright yellow garments, traditional gold ornaments, and fragrant garlands of marigold and other fresh flowers. The dazzling floral and golden adornment left devotees spellbound as they offered prayers and sought the Lord's blessings.

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Maha Aarti And Mahaprasad Mark The Grand Finale

The celebrations concluded with a grand Maha Aarti, accompanied by the glow of hundreds of oil lamps, the sound of conch shells, and the chanting of Vedic hymns, filling the entire ashram with spiritual fervour.

After the Aarti, devotees were served Mahaprasad prepared in the ashram's traditional kitchen, bringing the sacred celebration to a devotional close.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

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Frequently Asked Questions

What offerings were used during the sacred Maha Abhishekam ceremony?

The idol was ceremonially bathed with hundreds of litres of pure milk, followed by a sacred turmeric paste. Other offerings included thick curd, fragrant sandalwood paste, and fresh sugarcane juice.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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Lakshmi Narasimha Idol Maha Abhishekam Lord Narasimha
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