Puducherry: 16-Foot Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Idol Receives Sacred Ritual Bath

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Idol adorned with gold, flowers; concluded with grand Aarti.

A grand spiritual celebration was recently held at the renowned Mortandi Pratyangara Ashram near Puducherry, where hundreds of devotees gathered to witness the sacred Maha Abhishekam of the 16-foot-tall Lord Lakshmi Narasimha idol. The divine event created a deeply devotional atmosphere, with worshippers arriving from different parts of the country to seek blessings.

A Majestic 16-Foot Idol Inspires Devotion

The magnificent black stone idol of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha, regarded as one of the fiercest and most compassionate incarnations of Lord Vishnu, stands nearly 16 feet tall. Its striking presence and intricate craftsmanship leave devotees awestruck, making it one of the ashram's most revered attractions.

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Why Swati Nakshatra Is Considered Auspicious

The Maha Abhishekam was performed on the sacred occasion of Swati Nakshatra, a day considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Narasimha. According to Hindu beliefs, prayers offered on this day are believed to remove obstacles, reduce planetary afflictions, and bring divine protection and blessings.

Sacred Maha Abhishekam With Milk And Turmeric

The ceremony began with Vedic chants and traditional rituals before the idol was ceremonially bathed with a series of sacred offerings.

Milk Abhishekam: Hundreds of litres of pure milk were poured over the idol.

Turmeric Ritual: The deity was then covered with a sacred turmeric paste.

Other Offerings: Thick curd, fragrant sandalwood paste, and fresh sugarcane juice were also used during the ritual, symbolising purity, prosperity, and devotion.

Golden Adornment Captivates Devotees

Following the Abhishekam, the idol was beautifully decorated with bright yellow garments, traditional gold ornaments, and fragrant garlands of marigold and other fresh flowers. The dazzling floral and golden adornment left devotees spellbound as they offered prayers and sought the Lord's blessings.

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Maha Aarti And Mahaprasad Mark The Grand Finale

The celebrations concluded with a grand Maha Aarti, accompanied by the glow of hundreds of oil lamps, the sound of conch shells, and the chanting of Vedic hymns, filling the entire ashram with spiritual fervour.

After the Aarti, devotees were served Mahaprasad prepared in the ashram's traditional kitchen, bringing the sacred celebration to a devotional close.

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