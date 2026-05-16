Adhik Maas 2026 Begins From May 17: Know Significance, Rituals, Auspicious Practices And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 2026 features an extra 'Adhik Maas' in Jyeshtha.

This results in a 13-month Vikram Samvat year.

Auspicious ceremonies are avoided; devotion to Vishnu is encouraged.

Adhik Maas occurs to balance solar and lunar calendars.

Jyeshtha month is currently underway and this year it will witness an Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas. This means Jyeshtha will not last for one month, but for two months in 2026.

Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha will continue till May 16. From May 17, Adhik Maas will begin and continue till June 15. After this, Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha will start and continue till June 29.

As per Hindu traditions, auspicious ceremonies such as marriage, housewarming, mundan, thread ceremony and other major rituals are generally avoided during Adhik Maas.

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Adhik Maas 2026 Dates

Adhik Jyeshtha Maas

Begins: May 17, 2026

Ends: June 15, 2026

Regular Jyeshtha Maas

Begins: May 22, 2026

Ends: June 29, 2026

Both months will overlap during this period.

Why Is Adhik Maas Called Purushottam Maas?

Adhik Maas is especially dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his incarnations. The month is also known as Purushottam Maas, one of the names of Lord Vishnu.

According to the Hindu mythology, when the names and importance of months were being assigned, Adhik Maas felt neglected and feared people would consider it inauspicious. Lord Vishnu then blessed the month and declared that it would be known as Purushottam Maas and would be especially dear to him.

He also stated that worldly and material ceremonies would not be considered auspicious during this period, but spiritual practices connected to devotion and worship would bring immense blessings.

Why Does Adhik Maas Occur?

Adhik Maas occurs because of the difference between the solar and lunar calendars.

A solar year consists of 365 days, while a lunar year is approximately 354–355 days long. This difference gradually increases and after nearly 32 months and 16 days, an extra month is added to balance the Hindu calendar. This additional month is called Adhik Maas, Malmas or Purushottam Maas.

Without this adjustment, Hindu festivals would gradually shift across seasons every year.

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Vikram Samvat 2083 Will Have 13 Months

Due to Adhik Jyeshtha Maas, Vikram Samvat 2083 will have 13 months instead of the usual 12. The month of Jyeshtha will effectively stretch to nearly 60 days instead of the regular 30 days.

Auspicious Activities During Adhik Maas

Though marriages and major ceremonies are avoided during this month, spiritual and religious activities are considered highly beneficial.

Worship Of Lord Vishnu

Worshipping Lord Vishnu is believed to be the most rewarding during Adhik Maas. Devotees are advised to perform Vishnu puja, chant Vishnu mantras and recite scriptures like Vishnu Purana, Srimad Bhagavatam and Ramayana.

Offering prayers to Shaligram Bhagwan and lighting a ghee lamp daily is also considered highly auspicious.

Satyanarayan Puja

Performing Satyanarayan Katha and puja during Adhik Maas is believed to bring prosperity, happiness and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Chanting Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

For relief from planetary doshas and negativity, chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is considered especially effective during this sacred month.

Yagya And Religious Rituals

If someone wishes to organise a yagya or special religious ritual for fulfilling desires or seeking peace, Adhik Maas is considered one of the best periods for such ceremonies.

Pilgrimage And Holy Bath

Taking holy baths in rivers such as Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada and Shipra is considered very auspicious during this month. If travelling is not possible, devotees can mix Gangajal in bathing water at home.

Many devotees also visit Braj Bhoomi during Adhik Maas as the worship of Lord Vishnu and his incarnations is considered highly fruitful during this period.

Importance Of Charity In Adhik Maas

Donation and charity hold special significance during Purushottam Maas. Devotees are encouraged to donate food grains, clothes, footwear, umbrellas, money and daily-use items to the needy.

Donating items related to Lord Shiva such as sandalwood, milk, curd, bilva leaves, flowers and sacred thread in temples is also considered highly meritorious.

Helping elderly people, supporting cowsheds, donating books to students and serving the underprivileged are believed to bring long-lasting spiritual benefits.

Special Rituals Recommended During Adhik Maas

Worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva daily

Recite Vishnu Sahasranama and Bhagavad Gita

Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" and "Om Namo Narayanaya"

Perform Shiva Abhishek with milk, curd, honey and Panchamrit

Offer Bilva leaves, Dhatura flowers and sandalwood to Shivling

Worship Bal Gopal and offer butter, mishri and Tulsi leaves

Chant "Om Namah Shivaya" and "Kreem Krishnaya Namah"

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]