Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: Know What To Do If You Don't Find A Banyan Tree Nearby For Worship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vat Savitri Vrat, observed May 16, 2026, aids husbands' well-being.

Worship of banyan tree crucial, linked to Savitri's devotion.

Offerings include water, milk, turmeric, roli, and cotton thread.

Chant

Vat Savitri Vrat is considered one of the most significant festivals for married women, as scriptures believe that observing this fast helps protect the long life and well-being of their husbands. This year, Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on May 16, 2026.

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Why Is Banyan Tree Worship Important In Vat Savitri Vrat?

According to the Hindu beliefs, Goddess Savitri regained the life of her husband Satyavan under a banyan tree on the day of Jyeshtha Amavasya. This is why worshipping the Vat Vriksha, or banyan tree, is considered an essential part of the Vat Savitri Vrat rituals. Without offering prayers to the banyan tree, the puja is believed to remain incomplete.

What To Do If There Is No Banyan Tree Nearby?

With the rise of high-rise societies and urban living, large banyan trees are rarely found near homes nowadays. In such situations, devotees can bring a small branch of the banyan tree a day before the vrat and place it in a pot at home.

Women can then install idols or pictures of Savitri, Satyavan, and Yamraj seated on a buffalo near the branch and perform the rituals there.

How To Worship The Banyan Tree During Vat Savitri Vrat

During the puja, devotees should first offer water and milk to the banyan tree. After that, turmeric and roli should be applied. Women then tie raw cotton thread around the tree while taking seven rounds around it and pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.

Mantra To Chant During The Puja

While worshipping the banyan tree, devotees can chant the following mantra:

"Mam Saubhagyam Dehi, Ayushyam Aarogyam Dehi Me.

Patisukham Cha Dehi Tvam, Vatavriksha Namostute."

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]