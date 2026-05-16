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HomeReligionVat Savitri Vrat 2026: Know What To Do If You Don't Find A Banyan Tree Nearby For Worship

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: Know What To Do If You Don't Find A Banyan Tree Nearby For Worship

Vat Savitri Vrat is an important festival for married women. Know the significance of banyan tree worship, puja rituals, mantra, and what to do if no Vat tree is nearby.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 May 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vat Savitri Vrat, observed May 16, 2026, aids husbands' well-being.
  • Worship of banyan tree crucial, linked to Savitri's devotion.
  • Offerings include water, milk, turmeric, roli, and cotton thread.
  • Chant

Vat Savitri Vrat is considered one of the most significant festivals for married women, as scriptures believe that observing this fast helps protect the long life and well-being of their husbands. This year, Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on May 16, 2026.

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Why Is Banyan Tree Worship Important In Vat Savitri Vrat?

According to the Hindu beliefs, Goddess Savitri regained the life of her husband Satyavan under a banyan tree on the day of Jyeshtha Amavasya. This is why worshipping the Vat Vriksha, or banyan tree, is considered an essential part of the Vat Savitri Vrat rituals. Without offering prayers to the banyan tree, the puja is believed to remain incomplete.

What To Do If There Is No Banyan Tree Nearby?

With the rise of high-rise societies and urban living, large banyan trees are rarely found near homes nowadays. In such situations, devotees can bring a small branch of the banyan tree a day before the vrat and place it in a pot at home.

Women can then install idols or pictures of Savitri, Satyavan, and Yamraj seated on a buffalo near the branch and perform the rituals there.

How To Worship The Banyan Tree During Vat Savitri Vrat

During the puja, devotees should first offer water and milk to the banyan tree. After that, turmeric and roli should be applied. Women then tie raw cotton thread around the tree while taking seven rounds around it and pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.

Mantra To Chant During The Puja

While worshipping the banyan tree, devotees can chant the following mantra:

"Mam Saubhagyam Dehi, Ayushyam Aarogyam Dehi Me.
Patisukham Cha Dehi Tvam, Vatavriksha Namostute."

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Vat Savitri Vrat observed this year?

Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on May 16, 2026. It is a significant festival for married women aimed at ensuring their husbands' long life and well-being.

Why is the banyan tree important in Vat Savitri Vrat?

Worshipping the banyan tree is essential because Goddess Savitri is believed to have revived her husband Satyavan under one. The puja is considered incomplete without offering prayers to the Vat Vriksha.

What if I don't have a banyan tree nearby for the Vrat?

If a banyan tree is not accessible, you can bring a small branch home a day prior and place it in a pot. You can then perform the puja with idols or pictures of Savitri, Satyavan, and Yamraj near the branch.

How do I worship the banyan tree during the Vrat?

Offer water and milk to the banyan tree, followed by turmeric and roli. Then, tie raw cotton thread around the tree while circumambulating it seven times, praying for your husband's long life and prosperity.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 Vat Savitri Puja Vidhi Vat Savitri Significance Vat Savitri Mantra Vat Vriksha Puja
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