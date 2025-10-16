Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryIPLLucknow Super Giants Secure Kane Williamson Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants Secure Kane Williamson Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

In a major IPL 2026 development, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have reportedly brought Kane Williamson on board - not as a player, but as a strategic advisor.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
1/6
New Zealand stalwart, who won IPL 2016 with SunRisers Hyderabad, has been signed on a special request by LSG owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, according to Times of India.
2/6
Since joining IPL in 2022, LSG have experienced mixed fortunes. They made the knockouts in their first two seasons but finished seventh in the subsequent two, prompting several changes in their coaching staff.
3/6
The franchise has seen coaches like Gautam Gambhir, Morne Morkel, and now Justin Langer, who appears to have a secure tenure as head coach.
4/6
Previously, Zaheer Khan parted ways after a single season as mentor, while Bharat Arun joined as bowling coach, bringing experience from Team India and KKR. Carl Crowe is also set to join as spin bowling coach, further strengthening the team’s coaching setup.
5/6
With Williamson’s strategic input, the Rishabh Pant-led squad will have a robust support system. However, managing the all-Indian pace attack will remain a challenge, as players like Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan suffered injuries last season.
6/6
While the team discovered promising talents like Digvesh Rathi and Prince Yadav, much of the batting relied on overseas stars Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran.
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Kane Williamson Lucknow Lucknow Super Giants IPL LSG IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction

Embed widget