Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Your Mother Won’t Return’: Missing For 10 Months, Kanpur Woman Found Buried 7 Feet Deep

‘Your Mother Won’t Return’: Missing For 10 Months, Kanpur Woman Found Buried 7 Feet Deep

A late-night excavation in Kanpur led police to a buried skeleton, revealing the alleged murder of a woman by her lover after months of suspicion.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 03:46 PM (IST)

A grim secret buried beneath the soil of Tikwapur village in Kanpur came to light late on Wednesday night, when police officers and local workers began digging near the village tower under vehicle headlights and mobile phone torches. At around 11 pm, the excavation revealed skeletal remains buried seven feet underground, exposing a chilling story of obsession, betrayal and murder that had remained hidden for nearly ten months.

Skeleton Identified As Missing Mother Of Seven

Police later confirmed that the skeleton belonged to Reshma, a 45-year-old woman and mother of seven who had been missing for months. Investigators allege that she was murdered by her lover Gorelal, a neighbour with whom she had been living after the death of her husband.

Reshma’s son Babloo, who had been searching for her, repeatedly questioned Gorelal about her whereabouts. According to police, Gorelal gave a cryptic response: “Your mother won’t return”, as per NDYV. Initially, Babloo dismissed the remark as a casual or insensitive joke, but Gorelal’s repeated evasiveness eventually heightened his suspicions. On December 29, Babloo filed a missing persons complaint, prompting police to detain Gorelal. He was later arrested on charges of murder.

Wedding Invitation Raised Alarm Bells

Reshma’s husband, Rambabu Sankhwad, had died three years earlier. After his death, she began living with Gorelal, a relationship that her children strongly opposed. Over time, the family cut off contact with her.

Despite the strained ties, Babloo sent his mother an invitation to a family wedding on November 29. When she failed to attend or respond, his concern deepened. He visited Gorelal’s home to seek answers but was again told, “Your mother won’t return,” without any explanation. Unable to ignore the growing unease, Babloo approached the police, setting the investigation in motion, as per reports.

Confession Leads To Midnight Recovery

During custodial interrogation, Gorelal reportedly confessed to the crime. He told police that frequent arguments with Reshma escalated in April last year. According to investigators, Gorelal wanted her to leave and stay with relatives, but she refused. During a heated altercation, he allegedly strangled her to death.

Police said Gorelal kept the body in his house for two days, struggling to decide how to dispose of it. He initially considered dumping it into a canal but feared it might surface. Eventually, he buried the body in a deserted patch of land in the village.

Based on his disclosure, police carried out the late-night excavation that led to the recovery of the skeletal remains. The bones have now been sent for forensic examination to establish identity and corroborate the sequence of events.

Related Video

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kanpur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
India
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget