‘Your Mother Won’t Return’: Missing For 10 Months, Kanpur Woman Found Buried 7 Feet Deep

A grim secret buried beneath the soil of Tikwapur village in Kanpur came to light late on Wednesday night, when police officers and local workers began digging near the village tower under vehicle headlights and mobile phone torches. At around 11 pm, the excavation revealed skeletal remains buried seven feet underground, exposing a chilling story of obsession, betrayal and murder that had remained hidden for nearly ten months.

Skeleton Identified As Missing Mother Of Seven

Police later confirmed that the skeleton belonged to Reshma, a 45-year-old woman and mother of seven who had been missing for months. Investigators allege that she was murdered by her lover Gorelal, a neighbour with whom she had been living after the death of her husband.

Reshma’s son Babloo, who had been searching for her, repeatedly questioned Gorelal about her whereabouts. According to police, Gorelal gave a cryptic response: “Your mother won’t return”, as per NDYV. Initially, Babloo dismissed the remark as a casual or insensitive joke, but Gorelal’s repeated evasiveness eventually heightened his suspicions. On December 29, Babloo filed a missing persons complaint, prompting police to detain Gorelal. He was later arrested on charges of murder.

Wedding Invitation Raised Alarm Bells

Reshma’s husband, Rambabu Sankhwad, had died three years earlier. After his death, she began living with Gorelal, a relationship that her children strongly opposed. Over time, the family cut off contact with her.

Despite the strained ties, Babloo sent his mother an invitation to a family wedding on November 29. When she failed to attend or respond, his concern deepened. He visited Gorelal’s home to seek answers but was again told, “Your mother won’t return,” without any explanation. Unable to ignore the growing unease, Babloo approached the police, setting the investigation in motion, as per reports.

Confession Leads To Midnight Recovery

During custodial interrogation, Gorelal reportedly confessed to the crime. He told police that frequent arguments with Reshma escalated in April last year. According to investigators, Gorelal wanted her to leave and stay with relatives, but she refused. During a heated altercation, he allegedly strangled her to death.

Police said Gorelal kept the body in his house for two days, struggling to decide how to dispose of it. He initially considered dumping it into a canal but feared it might surface. Eventually, he buried the body in a deserted patch of land in the village.

Based on his disclosure, police carried out the late-night excavation that led to the recovery of the skeletal remains. The bones have now been sent for forensic examination to establish identity and corroborate the sequence of events.