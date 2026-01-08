Gold prices fell for the second straight day due to soft global trends and investors booking profits. This is happening ahead of critical US jobs data.
Gold Price Dip Today: Check Jan 8 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Jan 8) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices fell for the second straight day in futures trade on Thursday, tracking soft global trends as investors booked profits ahead of critical US jobs data expected to influence Federal Reserve policy.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India dipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.
US NFP Data in Focus
Jigar Trivedi (Reliance Securities) highlighted mixed US economic signals and Venezuela geopolitical risks. Renisha Chainani (Augmont) noted profit-taking ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report, with markets anticipating two Fed rate cuts despite safe-haven demand from US-Venezuela tensions.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 8
Gold Price In Delhi Today
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,815 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,665 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Price In Chennai Today
The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,909 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,750 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Alos Read- Silver Prices Dip On Jan 8; Check 1-Gram And 1-Kg Rates In Your City
Gold Price In Bengaluru Today
The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Price In Mumbai Today
The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Price In Pune Today
The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Price In Kolkata Today
The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.
|City
|22k Gold Per Gram
|24k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Delhi
|12,665
|13,815
|Gold Rate in Chennai
|12,750
|13,909
|Gold Rate in Bangalore
|12,650
|13,800
|Gold Rate in Mumbai
|12,650
|13,800
|Gold Rate in Pune
|12,650
|13,800
|Gold Rate in Kolkata
|12,650
|13,800
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|12,650
|13,800
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|12,655
|13,805
|Gold Rate in Indore
|12,655
|13,805
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|12,665
|13,815
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|12,750
|13,909
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|12,650
|13,800
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|12,650
|13,800
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|12,665
|13,815
|Gold Rate in Salem
|12,750
|13,909
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|12,650
|13,800
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|12,650
|13,800
|Gold Rate in Patna
|12,665
|13,805
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Related Video
Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are gold prices falling?
What is the current gold price in Delhi?
In Delhi, 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 13,815 per gram, and 22-karat gold is at Rs 12,665 per gram.
What is the current gold price in Chennai?
In Chennai, 24-karat gold costs Rs 13,909 per gram, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 12,750 per gram.
Are there any geopolitical factors affecting gold prices?
Yes, Venezuela geopolitical risks are mentioned as a factor influencing gold prices. Safe-haven demand is noted due to US-Venezuela tensions.