Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Dip Today: Check Jan 8 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Gold Price Dip Today: Check Jan 8 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Jan 8) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices fell for the second straight day in futures trade on Thursday, tracking soft global trends as investors booked profits ahead of critical US jobs data expected to influence Federal Reserve policy.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  dipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

US NFP Data in Focus

Jigar Trivedi (Reliance Securities) highlighted mixed US economic signals and Venezuela geopolitical risks. Renisha Chainani (Augmont) noted profit-taking ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report, with markets anticipating two Fed rate cuts despite safe-haven demand from US-Venezuela tensions.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 8

Gold Price In Delhi Today
 
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,815 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,665 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,909 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,750 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Alos Read- Silver Prices Dip On Jan 8; Check 1-Gram And 1-Kg Rates In Your City

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,665 13,815
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,750 13,909
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,650 13,800
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,650 13,800
Gold Rate in Pune 12,650 13,800
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,650 13,800
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,650 13,800
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,655 13,805
Gold Rate in Indore 12,655 13,805
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,665 13,815
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,750 13,909
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,650 13,800
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,650 13,800
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,665 13,815
Gold Rate in Salem 12,750 13,909
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,650 13,800
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,650 13,800
Gold Rate in Patna 12,665 13,805

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are gold prices falling?

Gold prices fell for the second straight day due to soft global trends and investors booking profits. This is happening ahead of critical US jobs data.

What is the current gold price in Delhi?

In Delhi, 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 13,815 per gram, and 22-karat gold is at Rs 12,665 per gram.

What is the current gold price in Chennai?

In Chennai, 24-karat gold costs Rs 13,909 per gram, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 12,750 per gram.

Are there any geopolitical factors affecting gold prices?

Yes, Venezuela geopolitical risks are mentioned as a factor influencing gold prices. Safe-haven demand is noted due to US-Venezuela tensions.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Dipu Chandra Das Murder: Bangladesh Police Arrest Another Suspect, Say He Played Key Role
Dipu Chandra Das Murder: Bangladesh Police Arrest Another Suspect, Say He Played Key Role
World
Trump Says US Would 'Run' Venezuela And Tap Oil Reserves For Years
Trump Says US Would 'Run' Venezuela And Tap Oil Reserves For Years
News
'Until Mamata Banerjee Arrived With Police…': ED Levels Serious Allegations, Moves High Court
'Until Mamata Banerjee Arrived With Police…': ED Levels Serious Allegations, Moves High Court
Cities
What Are The 'Green Files' Mamata Banerjee Rushed To Secure During ED Raid?
What Are The 'Green Files' Mamata Banerjee Rushed To Secure During ED Raid?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget