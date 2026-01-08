Gold Price Dip Today: Check Jan 8 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices fell for the second straight day in futures trade on Thursday, tracking soft global trends as investors booked profits ahead of critical US jobs data expected to influence Federal Reserve policy.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India dipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

US NFP Data in Focus

Jigar Trivedi (Reliance Securities) highlighted mixed US economic signals and Venezuela geopolitical risks. Renisha Chainani (Augmont) noted profit-taking ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report, with markets anticipating two Fed rate cuts despite safe-haven demand from US-Venezuela tensions.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 8

Gold Price In Delhi Today



The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,815 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,665 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,909 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,750 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,800 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.

