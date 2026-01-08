SC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 04:13 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Monday continued hearing a plea challenging the NSA detention of Ladakh-based social activist Sonam Wangchuk. The matter will be taken up again on January 12.

Wangchuk’s wife has approached the apex court seeking his immediate release, arguing that the preventive detention was unjustified.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that Wangchuk has consistently worked to maintain peace in Ladakh and that key facts supporting his role were ignored before invoking the NSA. Sibal also played video clips in court showing Wangchuk appealing for calm and harmony in the region.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
