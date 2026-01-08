SC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing

The Supreme Court on Monday continued hearing a plea challenging the NSA detention of Ladakh-based social activist Sonam Wangchuk. The matter will be taken up again on January 12.

Wangchuk’s wife has approached the apex court seeking his immediate release, arguing that the preventive detention was unjustified.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that Wangchuk has consistently worked to maintain peace in Ladakh and that key facts supporting his role were ignored before invoking the NSA. Sibal also played video clips in court showing Wangchuk appealing for calm and harmony in the region.