Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert

Goa Police on Monday issued a lookout notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the nightclub where a fire killed 25 people late Saturday night.

According to police, both owners fled Goa soon after the fire incident occurred and are suspected of attempting to leave the country.

All airports and police stations have been put on alert following the issuance of the lookout notice, IANS reported, citing the Goa Police.