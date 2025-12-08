Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGoa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Goa Police on Monday issued a lookout notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the nightclub where a fire killed 25 people late Saturday night. 

According to police, both owners fled Goa soon after the fire incident occurred and are suspected of attempting to leave the country.

All airports and police stations have been put on alert following the issuance of the lookout notice, IANS reported, citing the Goa Police.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
