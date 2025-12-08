Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGoa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed

Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed

In an Instagram post on Monday, Saurabh Luthra said the management was “profoundly shaken” by the loss of lives and pledged full cooperation with investigators.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The owner of Goa’s Birch nightclub, where a devastating fire killed 25 people, has expressed deep grief over the tragedy. In an Instagram post on Monday, Saurabh Luthra said the management was “profoundly shaken” by the loss of lives and pledged full cooperation with investigators.

He assured “every possible assistance and support” to the families of the victims and the injured, adding that the management stands in “unwavering solidarity” with them in this hour of “irreparable sorrow.”


Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed

Who Is Saurabh Luthra?

Saurabh Luthra is the owner of Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub in Goa’s Arpora where a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, killing 25 people.

Romeo Lane is a chain of upscale restaurants and bars with outlets across several Indian cities — including Delhi, Noida and Bhubaneswar, as well as international locations.

According to the restaurant chain’s official website, Luthra is a gold-medallist engineer turned fast-growing restaurateur, recognised for his “splendid work in the F&B industry”.

Luthra’s Instagram account, where he also issued a statement on the tragedy, features images from his travels abroad and photos of him with well-known personalities such as cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Milind Soman, and social media influencer Orry.

What Led To The Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire?

The blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane claimed the lives of at least 20 staff members and five tourists late on Saturday night. A video circulating online captured a woman performing a belly dance to live music moments before flames burst from the club’s ceiling.

While an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire, witnesses have alleged that cold pyro devices used during dance performances may have triggered the incident.

So far, police have arrested four members of the club’s management, including the chief general manager, the general manager, the bar manager and the gate manager, as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Also read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Goa Fire Goa Nightclub Fire Saurabh Luthra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Nehru Agreed With Jinnah's Sentiments': PM Modi Slams Cong For 'Compromising' On Vande Mataram
'Nehru Agreed With Jinnah': PM Modi Slams Cong For 'Compromising' On Vande Mataram
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Here's What We Know
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Details Inside
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Regulate Or Ban: Karnataka's Online Racing Push Challenges India's New Gaming Law
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget