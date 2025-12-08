Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed

The owner of Goa’s Birch nightclub, where a devastating fire killed 25 people, has expressed deep grief over the tragedy. In an Instagram post on Monday, Saurabh Luthra said the management was “profoundly shaken” by the loss of lives and pledged full cooperation with investigators.

He assured “every possible assistance and support” to the families of the victims and the injured, adding that the management stands in “unwavering solidarity” with them in this hour of “irreparable sorrow.”





Who Is Saurabh Luthra?

Saurabh Luthra is the owner of Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub in Goa’s Arpora where a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, killing 25 people.

Romeo Lane is a chain of upscale restaurants and bars with outlets across several Indian cities — including Delhi, Noida and Bhubaneswar, as well as international locations.

According to the restaurant chain’s official website, Luthra is a gold-medallist engineer turned fast-growing restaurateur, recognised for his “splendid work in the F&B industry”.

Luthra’s Instagram account, where he also issued a statement on the tragedy, features images from his travels abroad and photos of him with well-known personalities such as cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Milind Soman, and social media influencer Orry.

What Led To The Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire?

The blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane claimed the lives of at least 20 staff members and five tourists late on Saturday night. A video circulating online captured a woman performing a belly dance to live music moments before flames burst from the club’s ceiling.

While an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire, witnesses have alleged that cold pyro devices used during dance performances may have triggered the incident.

So far, police have arrested four members of the club’s management, including the chief general manager, the general manager, the bar manager and the gate manager, as part of the ongoing inquiry.