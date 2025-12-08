IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory, Says Flight Delays To Continue

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory, Says Flight Delays To Continue

In a statement, the Delhi airport said that IndiGo flights “may continue to experience delays” and advised passengers to stay updated through the airline’s official channels to avoid inconvenience.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Delhi Airport on Monday issued an advisory cautioning passengers about the possibility of continued flight delays on IndiGo services and urged travellers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport.

Airport officials added that operations teams are working in coordination with IndiGo and other stakeholders to reduce disruptions and streamline movement. “Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience,” the advisory noted.

Passengers requiring assistance, including medical support, have been asked to approach the information desk, where on-ground staff are stationed to help. 

Delhi Airport further informed travellers that multiple public transportation options, such as the Delhi Metro, buses, and app-based cabs, are available for convenient travel to and from the airport.

 

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
IndiGo IndiGo Crisis
