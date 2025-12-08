After Wedding Cancellation, Palash Muchhal Removes Stadium Proposal Video With Smriti Mandhana

A day after music composer Palash Muchhal officially announced that his wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana had been called off, he quietly removed all his posts featuring her from social media. Among the deleted clips was the widely shared video capturing his stadium proposal, which had gone viral soon after India lifted the Women’s World Cup title.

Palash removes proposal video from Instagram

The heartfelt clips—one showing Palash proposing to Smriti at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and another celebrating her World Cup win—are missing from his profile. These videos were posted in November, a few weeks before the couple was scheduled to tie the knot on November 24 in Sangli, Smriti’s hometown.

While the festivities had already begun, the wedding took a sudden turn on the morning of the ceremony when Smriti’s manager informed the media that the celebrations were being postponed indefinitely due to her father’s health concerns. Shortly after, Palash and his family returned to Mumbai, where the composer was admitted to a hospital reportedly due to stress.

Rumours of infidelity surfaced soon after, alleging Palash was involved with a choreographer at the wedding. However, both choreographers present at the event denied any connection to the controversy.

Palash and Smriti issue separate statements

On Sunday, Smriti addressed the situation through an Instagram Story, asking for privacy for both families while confirming that the wedding would no longer take place.

Around the same time, Palash released his own statement, acknowledging that the wedding had been cancelled. He wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

Speaking about speculation surrounding the breakup, he added, “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me… I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip.”

Though the wedding has been called off, the episode continues to spark discussion online, especially after Palash’s disappearing posts signalled a complete closure to the relationship.