Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAfter Wedding Cancellation, Palash Muchhal Removes Stadium Proposal Video With Smriti Mandhana

After Wedding Cancellation, Palash Muchhal Removes Stadium Proposal Video With Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal has deleted all his posts featuring cricketer Smriti Mandhana, including their viral stadium proposal video, a day after both confirmed that their planned wedding had been called off.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A day after music composer Palash Muchhal officially announced that his wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana had been called off, he quietly removed all his posts featuring her from social media. Among the deleted clips was the widely shared video capturing his stadium proposal, which had gone viral soon after India lifted the Women’s World Cup title.

Palash removes proposal video from Instagram

The heartfelt clips—one showing Palash proposing to Smriti at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and another celebrating her World Cup win—are missing from his profile. These videos were posted in November, a few weeks before the couple was scheduled to tie the knot on November 24 in Sangli, Smriti’s hometown.

While the festivities had already begun, the wedding took a sudden turn on the morning of the ceremony when Smriti’s manager informed the media that the celebrations were being postponed indefinitely due to her father’s health concerns. Shortly after, Palash and his family returned to Mumbai, where the composer was admitted to a hospital reportedly due to stress.

Rumours of infidelity surfaced soon after, alleging Palash was involved with a choreographer at the wedding. However, both choreographers present at the event denied any connection to the controversy.

Palash and Smriti issue separate statements

On Sunday, Smriti addressed the situation through an Instagram Story, asking for privacy for both families while confirming that the wedding would no longer take place.

Around the same time, Palash released his own statement, acknowledging that the wedding had been cancelled. He wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

Speaking about speculation surrounding the breakup, he added, “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me… I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip.”

Though the wedding has been called off, the episode continues to spark discussion online, especially after Palash’s disappearing posts signalled a complete closure to the relationship.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Vande Mataram Showed Path For Sacrifice To Freedom Movement': PM Modi In Lok Sabha
'Vande Mataram Showed Path For Sacrifice To Freedom Movement': PM Modi In Lok Sabha
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Here's What We Know
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Details Inside
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cancer Patient Stranded as IndiGo Flight Cancelled at Mumbai Airport
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case – Court Sends Four Accused to 6-Day Police Custody
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Continues as Passenger Dies of Heart Attack at Lucknow Airport
IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget