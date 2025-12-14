Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Never Allowed in India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned

India rejects Bangladesh’s charge of backing Sheikh Hasina’s remarks, urges Dhaka to ensure peaceful polls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
India on Sunday firmly rejected allegations by Bangladesh’s interim government that it is allowing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to make “incendiary statements” from Indian soil to incite unrest and terrorism in Bangladesh.

The response came shortly after Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was summoned to Bangladesh’s foreign ministry in Dhaka, where officials lodged a protest over Hasina’s activities. Hasina has been living in self-imposed exile in India since the collapse of her government in August 2024.

India Rejects Dhaka Allegations

In a statement, India’s external affairs ministry said New Delhi has “never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh.” It also reiterated India’s consistent support for free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to ensure law and order ahead of the polls.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on February 12. Former prime minister Hasina’s Awami League has been barred from contesting by the country’s election commission.

Dhaka Presses Extradition Demand

The Bangladesh foreign ministry alleged that Hasina was calling on her supporters to engage in violent activities aimed at disrupting the upcoming elections. It also renewed its demand for Hasina’s extradition, along with that of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Dhaka further sought India’s cooperation in preventing suspects linked to the recent attempted assassination of Bangladeshi political leader Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing into Indian territory. Hadi, a youth leader of the right-wing Inqilab Manch and an election candidate, was critically injured after being shot by unidentified assailants in Dhaka two days earlier.

Ties Strained, Claims Disputed

While Bangladesh claimed the attackers may have escaped to India, it provided no evidence to substantiate the allegation. India, meanwhile, stressed that maintaining internal security and safeguarding the democratic process remains the responsibility of Bangladesh’s interim administration.

Relations between the two countries have sharply deteriorated since Muhammad Yunus-led interim government took charge in August 2024. India has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on minorities and the resurgence of extremist forces in Bangladesh.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
