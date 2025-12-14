Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldAustralian PM Calls Bondi Beach Shooting 'Targeted Attack' On Jewish Community

Australian PM Calls Bondi Beach Shooting 'Targeted Attack' On Jewish Community

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Canberra of fuelling antisemitism in the lead-up to the attack, saying that silence by leaders allows hatred to spread.

Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 09:46 PM (IST)
Australian authorities have declared the deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach a terrorist attack, after confirming that an improvised explosive device was found in a car linked to one of the suspects. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as a “targeted attack” on the Jewish community, according to Bloomberg, and vowed an uncompromising crackdown on antisemitism. “We will eradicate it,” he said.

At least 12 people were killed and 29 others taken to hospitals across Sydney after gunmen opened fire at a crowded beachside Hanukkah celebration. Police said one of the attackers was killed during the operation, while the second suspect was arrested and remains in a critical condition. Investigations are ongoing as world leaders condemn the attack.

Terror Attack Declared, Explosives Found

New South Wales Police said the Bondi Beach shooting has been formally classified as a terrorist incident. Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that an improvised explosive device was located in a vehicle connected to the deceased offender. A number of other suspicious items found near the scene are being examined by specialist officers, and an exclusion zone remains in place.

Authorities said the investigation is continuing at pace and urged the public to rely only on official updates. One of the two suspects involved in the shooting has been identified by Australian media as Naveed Akram, though police have not confirmed whether he was the gunman killed at the scene or the suspect now in custody.

Attack At Hanukkah Event

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the shooting occurred at Bondi Beach as hundreds of people gathered to mark the first day of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival. According to Bloomberg, the gunmen opened fire at around 6.30 pm local time during the “Chanukah by the Sea” event.

Social media footage showed two gunmen dressed in black firing from a footbridge near the beach, as panicked crowds fled the area. Police said one of the shooters was fatally shot, while the second was arrested and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Leaders Condemn Violence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Canberra of fuelling antisemitism in the lead-up to the attack, saying that silence by leaders allows hatred to spread. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Jews lighting the first Hanukkah candle had been attacked by “vile terrorists”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned what he called a “ghastly terrorist attack”, expressing solidarity with Australia. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the attack was deeply distressing, while New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the scenes had shocked both nations.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 09:46 PM (IST)
Australia Bondi Beach . Australia Australia Shooting Naveed Akram
