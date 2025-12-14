Messi Meets Sachin At Wankhede - Moment World Had Been Waiting For: WATCH

Cricket and football history converged in India as Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar finally came face to face, creating a moment fans across generations had only imagined.

Two sporting icons, both legendary No. 10s, shared the same stage, symbolising excellence beyond boundaries and sports.

The highlight of the evening came when Sachin Tendulkar presented his India jersey to Messi, a gesture representing respect from one legend to another.

Messi, in return, gifted the official 2026 FIFA World Cup match ball to the Indian batting great. The exchange drew thunderous applause and instantly became one of the most memorable moments of Messi’s India tour.

WATCH VIDEO

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Amid loud cheers, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar gifts Argentine football icon Lionel Messi the 2011 World Cup jersey, calling it a golden moment for Mumbai and India.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/GKIqReBoqa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 14, 2025

Picture of the Day is here.😍



Lionel Messi & Sachin Tendulkar.#LionelMessi pic.twitter.com/gm6x5b9dqB — Nehal (@thenicks_7) December 14, 2025

A Celebration Beyond Sport

The event was not just about star power but about celebrating sport itself. From cultural performances to interactions with young footballers, Messi’s visit turned into a festival, with Sachin’s presence adding emotional depth for Indian fans. The image of the two legends together quickly went viral, uniting cricket and football lovers alike.

Kolkata Chaos as Messi Fever Peaks

Messi’s presence triggered unprecedented scenes in Kolkata on Saturday, where fans flooded the stadium hours before his arrival.

Security struggled to manage the massive turnout as chants, flags, and emotional supporters created near-chaotic scenes in the stands. Many fans climbed barricades just to catch a glimpse of the Argentine icon, underlining the unmatched pull Messi commands in India.

Messi Heads to Delhi Next

Lionel Messi’s India tour continues tomorrow as he travels to Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet top dignitaries and attend official engagements. The capital city is preparing for another high-profile day, with fans eagerly awaiting more historic moments from the football great’s visit.