Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballMessi Meets Sachin At Wankhede - Moment World Had Been Waiting For: WATCH

Messi Meets Sachin At Wankhede - Moment World Had Been Waiting For: WATCH

Two sporting icons, both legendary No. 10s, shared the same stage, symbolising excellence beyond boundaries and sports.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 07:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket and football history converged in India as Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar finally came face to face, creating a moment fans across generations had only imagined.

Two sporting icons, both legendary No. 10s, shared the same stage, symbolising excellence beyond boundaries and sports.

The highlight of the evening came when Sachin Tendulkar presented his India jersey to Messi, a gesture representing respect from one legend to another.

Messi, in return, gifted the official 2026 FIFA World Cup match ball to the Indian batting great. The exchange drew thunderous applause and instantly became one of the most memorable moments of Messi’s India tour.

WATCH VIDEO

A Celebration Beyond Sport

The event was not just about star power but about celebrating sport itself. From cultural performances to interactions with young footballers, Messi’s visit turned into a festival, with Sachin’s presence adding emotional depth for Indian fans. The image of the two legends together quickly went viral, uniting cricket and football lovers alike.

Kolkata Chaos as Messi Fever Peaks

Messi’s presence triggered unprecedented scenes in Kolkata on Saturday, where fans flooded the stadium hours before his arrival.

Security struggled to manage the massive turnout as chants, flags, and emotional supporters created near-chaotic scenes in the stands. Many fans climbed barricades just to catch a glimpse of the Argentine icon, underlining the unmatched pull Messi commands in India. 

Messi Heads to Delhi Next

Lionel Messi’s India tour continues tomorrow as he travels to Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet top dignitaries and attend official engagements. The capital city is preparing for another high-profile day, with fans eagerly awaiting more historic moments from the football great’s visit.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Lionel Messi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
News
PM Modi Condemns Ghastly Bondi Beach Shooting, Says India Stands With Australia
PM Modi Condemns Ghastly Bondi Beach Shooting, Says India Stands With Australia
News
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
India
‘Never Allowed in India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
‘Never Allowed in India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget