Video: Bystander Pins Down Gunman Amid Chaos At Australia's Bondi Beach, Saves Lives

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chaos erupted at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening after two gunmen opened fire during a crowded public gathering, killing 10 people and injuring several others, police said. The attack unfolded around 6.30 pm local time as hundreds of people were present at the beach. Dramatic footage later emerged showing an unarmed bystander confronting and disarming one of the gunmen, an act of bravery that helped subdue the attacker. Authorities said one of the alleged shooters was killed, while the second remains in a critical condition.

Bystander Disarms Gunman

A short video circulating on social media shows a man approaching one of the gunmen from behind as he hid near parked cars and a tree. The unarmed bystander is seen grabbing the attacker by the neck, forcing him to the ground and wresting away his rifle before aiming it back at him. The footage, believed to be around 15 seconds long, has gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the civilian’s actions amid the chaos.

BREAKING: Video shows how bystander disarmed one of the Bondi Beach gunmen pic.twitter.com/YN9lM1Tzls — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 14, 2025

Police have not yet formally commented on the video but confirmed that two people are in custody following the incident.

Casualties & Police Response

New South Wales Police said 10 people, including a man believed to be one of the shooters, were killed in the mass shooting. The second alleged gunman is in a critical condition. Eleven people were injured, including two police officers, with authorities warning that casualty figures could rise as the operation continues.

Eyewitnesses said around 50 shots were fired during the attack. Police issued their first public alert at 2.17 pm IST, saying they were responding to a “developing incident” and urging people to take shelter and avoid the area.

“The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey all police directions. Do not cross police lines,” NSW Police said in a later update on X.

Hanukkah Event & Political Reaction

The shooting occurred as hundreds of people had gathered at Bondi Beach for a seaside event marking the start of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Australian Jewish Association chief executive Robert Gregory condemned the attack as “foreseeable” and criticised the government over security arrangements for the Jewish community.

Statement from Australian Jewish Association CEO Robert Gregory:



"What happened tonight is a tragedy but entirely foreseeable.



The Albanese government was warned so many times but failed to take adequate actions to protect the Jewish community.



Tonight, many Jews are… — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) December 14, 2025

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes as “shocking and distressing”, saying police and emergency responders were working to save lives. He said he had spoken to senior federal and state officials and urged the public to follow official police advice as further updates are awaited.