Mega Win For India! Hosts Crush South Africa To Take 2-1 Lead

IND vs SA 3rd T20I highlights: India delivered a commanding performance to defeat South Africa by 7 wickets in the third T20I at Dharamshala and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 118, India began their innings aggressively, powered by a solid opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. The duo added 60 runs in only 5 overs, putting India in a commanding position early on.

Abhishek Sharma’s innings came to an end when he went for a big shot and was caught by Aiden Markram. He finished with a quickfire 35 off 18 balls, smashing 3 sixes and 3 fours, giving India the momentum they needed to maintain control of chase.

India stormed to 68 runs in the Powerplay, making the modest target look easily achievable. However, South Africa managed to apply some pressure, slowing the scoring rate temporarily. After a brief lull of 27 balls without a boundary, India finally found the ropes again, regaining momentum and continuing their smooth chase.

South Africa bowled out for 117 run

South Africa were bowled out for 117 runs while batting first. After winning the toss, Team India opted to bowl, a decision that paid off handsomely as the Indian bowlers dominated from start to finish.

South African batting lineup struggled throughout the innings, with only three batters reaching double figures. Captain Aiden Markram stood tall with a fighting 61 off 46 balls, while Donovan Ferreira chipped in with 20 runs and Anrich Nortje added 12. The rest of the lineup failed to offer resistance against a disciplined Indian bowling attack.

South Africa Collapse Early

India struck early, setting the tone in the very first over when Arshdeep Singh removed Reeza Hendricks. The pressure intensified in the next over as Harshit Rana dismissed Quinton de Kock for a duck, a sharp contrast to de Kock’s 90-run effort in the previous match. Rana followed it up by removing Dewald Brevis, leaving South Africa reeling at 7 for 3. Tristan Stubbs and Corbin Bosch also departed cheaply, further deepening South Africa’s troubles.

Indian Bowlers Dominate in Dharamsala

The Indian bowlers operated as a unit, constantly choking the run flow. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana rattled the top order, while Varun Chakravarthy was outstanding in the middle overs, picking up two wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs. With this spell, Varun became one of the fastest bowlers to reach 50 T20 wickets, joining an elite list that includes Kuldeep Yadav, Ajantha Mendis, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Adding to the joy on his birthday, Kuldeep Yadav made an impact as well, claiming two wickets in just two overs. Overall, Arshdeep, Rana, Varun, and Kuldeep shared eight wickets, putting India firmly in control at the halfway stage of the match.