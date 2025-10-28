Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS T20Is: Men in Blue Train Hard Before Series Opener

IND vs AUS T20Is: Men in Blue Train Hard Before Series Opener

Abhishek Sharma hits the nets hard ahead of the first India vs Australia T20 match in Canberra. The explosive batsman will have all eyes on him due to his Asia Cup heroics.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Abhishek Sharma hits the nets hard ahead of the first India vs Australia T20 match in Canberra. The explosive batsman will have all eyes on him due to his Asia Cup heroics.

Abhishek Sharma hits the nets hard ahead of the first India vs Australia T20 match in Canberra. The explosive batsman will have all eyes on him due to his Asia Cup heroics.

1/6
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav have a near-flawless T20 record.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav have a near-flawless T20 record.
2/6
Tilak Varma, star of the Asia Cup final, would be looking for another fruitful outing, this time in Australia.
Tilak Varma, star of the Asia Cup final, would be looking for another fruitful outing, this time in Australia.
3/6
Jasprit Bumrah returns in action for India after being rested for the IND vs AUS ODI series.
Jasprit Bumrah returns in action for India after being rested for the IND vs AUS ODI series.
4/6
This five-match T20 series will be a big opportunity for Sanju Samson to prove his mettle in the middle order.
This five-match T20 series will be a big opportunity for Sanju Samson to prove his mettle in the middle order.
5/6
Shubman Gill will be under scrutiny after failing to convert his good starts in the ODI series against Australia.
Shubman Gill will be under scrutiny after failing to convert his good starts in the ODI series against Australia.
6/6
The first IND vs AUS T20 match will be played on October 29, 2025, with the game starting at 1:45 PM IST.
The first IND vs AUS T20 match will be played on October 29, 2025, with the game starting at 1:45 PM IST.
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Jasprit Bumrah Abhishek Sharma Rinku Singh Ind Vs Aus T20 India Vs Australia T20 IND Vs AUS BCCI Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma

Embed widget