Tesla Wreck, Winery Blaze Attempt: Indian-Origin Millionaire Causes Mayhem In US

HomeNewsTesla Wreck, Winery Blaze Attempt: Indian-Origin Millionaire Causes Mayhem In US

Beri allegedly tried to torch a California winery and crashed his Tesla while fleeing. Beri founded BetterLYF Wellness, an online mental health support platform, nearly a decade ago.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 09:51 PM (IST)
Indian-origin entrepreneur Vikram Beri was arrested in California after he allegedly attempted to set fire to a winery and then crashed his Tesla while trying to escape, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident took place on the afternoon of 8 December at the Garrod Farms Estate Winery & Stables in Saratoga. The 42-year-old reportedly tried to ignite a fire on the property and hurled a bottle of wine at staff members who confronted him.

As deputies arrived at the scene, Beri drove his Tesla off an embankment and refused repeated requests to surrender. According to officials, de-escalation efforts failed, forcing officers to use pepperballs and spray to subdue him. Beri eventually “crawled out of the car” before being taken into custody.

Beri Rams 2 Parked Vehicles Attempting To Flee

Authorities said he also deliberately rammed two parked vehicles while attempting to flee. Beri, a Menlo Park resident, was booked on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was later transported to a hospital for evaluation. A well-known figure in the tech and business community, Beri founded BetterLYF Wellness, an online mental health support platform, nearly a decade ago.

Executive Director At Fieldking

He also serves as Executive Director of Business Development at Fieldking, a global farm equipment manufacturer, and previously worked with Deloitte. Beri holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA in marketing and strategy from the Indian School of Business.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mental Health California TESLA Indian NRI
