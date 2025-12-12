Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging At Delhi Home, Depression Note Found

Three members of a family were found dead in an apparent suicide at their home in Kalkaji on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported around 2.47 pm from House No. G-70B, where 52-year-old Anuradha Kapoor and her sons, Ashish (32) and Chaitanya (27), were discovered hanging from a ceiling fan.

A note recovered from the spot suggested the family was suffering from depression, which apparently led to the extreme step, said the Delhi police. The bodies have been taken to the mortuary at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and investigation is ongoing, they added.

Note Suggests Family Was Battling Depression

The deaths came to light when a court bailiff, accompanied by local police personnel, arrived at the residence to execute a possession order. After repeated knocks went unanswered, officials used a duplicate key to enter the house, where they found all three family members unresponsive.

Investigators recovered a note from the scene indicating that the family had been struggling with depression, which may have driven them to take this extreme step. Police have moved the bodies to the AIIMS mortuary for further procedures under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

An investigation is underway to confirm the circumstances surrounding the deaths and verify the contents of the recovered note. Officers said no foul play is suspected at this stage, but all angles are being examined.