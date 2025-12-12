Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging At Delhi Home, Depression Note Found

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Horror: Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging In Kalkaji, Depression Note Found

Delhi Horror: Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging In Kalkaji, Depression Note Found

A note indicated the family was battling depression. Police are investigating the circumstances, with no immediate signs of foul play, and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 09:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three members of a family were found dead in an apparent suicide at their home in Kalkaji on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported around 2.47 pm from House No. G-70B, where 52-year-old Anuradha Kapoor and her sons, Ashish (32) and Chaitanya (27), were discovered hanging from a ceiling fan.

A note recovered from the spot suggested the family was suffering from depression, which apparently led to the extreme step, said the Delhi police. The bodies have been taken to the mortuary at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and investigation is ongoing, they added. 

Note Suggests Family Was Battling Depression

The deaths came to light when a court bailiff, accompanied by local police personnel, arrived at the residence to execute a possession order. After repeated knocks went unanswered, officials used a duplicate key to enter the house, where they found all three family members unresponsive.

Investigators recovered a note from the scene indicating that the family had been struggling with depression, which may have driven them to take this extreme step. Police have moved the bodies to the AIIMS mortuary for further procedures under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

An investigation is underway to confirm the circumstances surrounding the deaths and verify the contents of the recovered note. Officers said no foul play is suspected at this stage, but all angles are being examined.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 08:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Family Suicide DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Horror: Three Members of Kapoor Family Found Hanging In Kalkaji, Depression Note Found
Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging At Delhi Home, Depression Note Found
India
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
World
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget