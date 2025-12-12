Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’

Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’

Rahul Gandhi urges a joint national plan to fight toxic air, calling for cross-party unity, as Kiren Rijiju says the government is ready for a detailed discussion.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has urged the government to work with the opposition on a comprehensive strategy to combat soaring air pollution levels across India’s major cities. Speaking in Parliament, he stressed that the crisis has grown so severe that it demands unity over politics.

‘Cities Are Choking Under Poisonous Air’

Gandhi began by painting a stark picture of the public health emergency. He noted that millions of children are developing lung diseases, cancer cases are rising, and elderly citizens are struggling to breathe—an alarming reality he said no political party can afford to ignore.

“Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air,” he said, adding that the crisis is destroying the future of young Indians. “This is not an ideological issue. Everybody in this House would agree that the damage air pollution is causing to our people is something we must work together on.”

A Call for a National, City-Specific Action Plan

Gandhi urged the government to craft a clear, long-term plan to reduce pollution, outlining a cooperative approach rather than a confrontational one.

He emphasised that a rare opportunity exists for consensus in Parliament: “We are more than happy to cooperate with the government on developing such a plan. There are not many issues these days that the government and the entire opposition can agree on. But this is one of them.”

Gandhi proposed a “methodical, systematic plan” for every major city, one that spans the next five to ten years. While acknowledging that the pollution problem may not be fully solved in that timeframe, he said the government can still significantly ease the burden on citizens.

‘Let This Be a Discussion, Not a Political Fight’

The Congress leader urged Parliament to conduct a constructive debate free from personal attacks or partisan clashes.

“We should try not to make it a discussion where we are abusing you and you are abusing us,” he said. Instead, he called for showcasing to the country that all sides can collaborate on matters of national importance: “This is one issue where we can show that we can plan and work together to solve something critical.”

Government Responds: ‘We Are Ready for Discussion’

Replying to Gandhi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju acknowledged the Opposition leader’s concerns and confirmed that the government is open to a detailed discussion. Rijiju said the matter had already been raised in the Business Advisory Committee and that the government has consistently maintained its willingness to consult all parties, including the principal opposition, on key national issues.

“The government is ready to discuss and ready to find solutions, taking along suggestions from all members,” he stated. He added that the issue would be taken back to the Business Advisory

Committee to determine how best to structure the debate in Parliament: “We will see how we can take up this discussion. We are always prepared to have discussions under any rule.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Air Pollution Rahul Gandhi Kiren RIjiju PARLIAMENT
