Deadly Pyro Blast, Thatched Roof Among Safety Lapses That Sparked Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire

A lethal mix of illegal pyrotechnics, a highly flammable thatched roof and serious safety violations in alcohol storage may have triggered the catastrophic fire that killed 25 people at Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa’s Arpora on Saturday night, investigators and eyewitnesses said.

Their accounts emerged even as Delhi-based entrepreneurs Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, co-promoters of the nightclub, were detained in Thailand early Thursday, five days after they allegedly fled India just 90 minutes after the blaze began.

Goa’s Worst Nightclub Tragedies

According to authorities, the fire was likely ignited by electrically detonated pyroguns used during a belly-dance performance. The fireworks shot upward and struck the thatched ceiling made of bamboo, fibre and straw-like material, which caught fire almost immediately.

Witnesses told HT the flames spread within minutes, trapping many inside the 300-square-metre space. “It started when a belly dance performance was underway. The performers used some cold pyro sticks which leapt skywards and hit the thatched roof. Sparks and fumes appeared, and within minutes the whole place was burning,” one eyewitness said.

Police initially suspected a cylinder explosion, but inspections and eyewitness reports later pointed to pyrotechnics as the primary cause.

Investigators said the blaze intensified rapidly due to several critical lapses: a highly flammable roof that ignited instantly; illegal use of pyroguns in an enclosed structure; alcohol stockpiled inside, which accelerated the flames; and very few functional exits for the estimated 200 people present. Narrow approach lanes also hindered emergency response, forcing fire tenders to halt nearly 400 metres away.

Of the 25 people killed, 20 were employees of the club and five were tourists.

Illegal Operation, Ignored Warnings

Officials have confirmed that the nightclub was operating without the required permissions. The Anjuna police have also opened an investigation into the role of village panchayat officials, including secretary Raghuvir Bagkar and sarpanch Roshan Redkar, who issued the trade licence in 2023.

Both officials sought anticipatory bail and were granted interim protection on Thursday after failing to appear for repeated questioning.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant said a joint team from Goa Police and the CBI will soon travel to Thailand to bring the Luthra brothers back to face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He added that one non-cooperative official could face arrest if he continues to evade investigators.