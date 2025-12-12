Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWhen Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update

When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update

Investigators say forged papers, safety lapses, and rapid escape attempts deepened the scandal. Officials have questioned dozens as evidence points to negligence

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 08:46 PM (IST)
Goa Police expect to take custody of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra who are the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a devastating fire killed 25 people. They are expected to arrive early next week, officials familiar with the probe said. The brothers fled to Thailand within hours of the blaze, triggering a cross-border chase and urgent coordination with Thai authorities to secure their deportation.

The two were detained in Thailand on Thursday after Indian agencies impounded their passports and Interpol issued a Blue Notice to trace their movements. The Luthras, who operate a chain of Romeo Lane nightclubs and restaurants across India and abroad, left Goa shortly after the fire erupted late Saturday night.

Deportation Process Currently Underway 

“Deportation procedures for the Luthra brothers are currently under way, and Goa Police remain in continuous contact with central agencies,” the force said in a statement on Friday.

The blaze tore through the Birch by Romeo Lane outlet in Arpora around 11:45 p.m., engulfing the 300-square-metre property within minutes. Authorities believe electrically triggered pyroguns used during a belly-dancing performance likely set off the inferno. A flammable thatched roof, stacks of alcohol, and a shortage of emergency exits allowed the fire to spread rapidly, trapping patrons and staff.

Twenty-five people, including four members of a Delhi family, were killed and six others injured.

According to investigators, the Luthras booked flight tickets to Thailand at 1:17 a.m. — barely two hours after the fire — and flew out of the country at 5:30 a.m. A lookout notice was issued a day later.

Further Investigation Led T0 6 Arrest 

A widening investigation has now led to the arrest of six individuals, including four managers: chief general manager Rajiv Modak, 49; gate manager Priyanshu Thakur, 32; bar manager Rajveer Singhania, 32; and general manager Vivek Singh, 27. All four are from Delhi or Uttar Pradesh.

Police have also arrested Ajay Gupta, a co-owner of the club, and Bharat Singh Kohli, who was reportedly overseeing daily operations. Gupta, who maintains he was only a “silent partner,” was taken into custody after being discharged from a private hospital in Delhi but has since been admitted to a government-run facility in Goa over recurring back issues.

Investigators have so far recorded statements from more than 50 witnesses, including workers, officials, and survivors. Police say the Luthras allegedly submitted a forged land-agreement document while applying for permissions for the nightclub, despite an ongoing legal dispute over the property.

Village Sarpanch Under Scrutiny

Under scrutiny too are village sarpanch Roshan Redkar and Arpora panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, who were questioned after securing interim protection from arrest. Their pre-arrest bail hearing has been adjourned until 16 December, after police sought more time to file a detailed reply.

The FIR, lodged at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, charges the accused with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, acts endangering life, and negligent conduct relating to fire safety under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A separate magisterial inquiry is examining the role of government officials who granted approvals to the nightclub despite alleged violations.

As Goa waits for the Luthra brothers’ return, questions loom large: How did a popular nightlife destination become a death trap, and how many warning signs were overlooked before the tragedy unfolded?

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 08:46 PM (IST)
