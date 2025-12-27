H-1B Visa Chaos: India Issues Major Update As US Cancels Interviews; Delays Persist

The Indian government has formally raised concerns with the United States over persistent delays in scheduling interviews and appointments for H-1B visas, a programme that remains vital for thousands of Indian professionals working or planning to work in the US. The issue has gained urgency as repeated rescheduling of consular appointments has left many applicants stranded for months, causing professional uncertainty and personal hardship.

While acknowledging that visa decisions fall entirely within the jurisdiction of the host country, India has conveyed the difficulties being faced by its citizens due to prolonged processing timelines.

MEA Raises Issue With Washington

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that it has actively taken up the matter with US authorities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that India has been engaging with the US on the ongoing delays, particularly in cases where applicants have faced multiple changes to their interview schedules.

The MEA noted that many Indian nationals and their families have been left in a state of limbo, unable to plan employment, travel, or schooling due to the uncertainty surrounding visa appointments. Officials stressed that while respecting US immigration procedures, India has highlighted the need for predictability and timely processing.

Applicants who received notifications about rescheduled interviews were assured by Mission India that support would be provided on their revised appointment dates, offering some reassurance to those affected.

Indians Most Impacted By H-1B Overhaul

The delays come amid sweeping changes to the H-1B visa system, with Indian professionals—who form the largest share of recipients—bearing the brunt of the overhaul. Under President Donald Trump’s second administration, US immigration authorities have tightened scrutiny of applications, introducing mandatory public access to applicants’ social media profiles.

US officials have said that enhanced checks are aimed at identifying potential risks, describing every visa adjudication as a “national security decision.” The expanded screening has added to processing times, contributing to the backlog of interviews and appointments.

Higher Fees, New Selection Process Add Pressure

Beyond screening changes, the US has also imposed a steep $100,000 fee for first-time H-1B applicants, significantly raising the financial burden on prospective workers and employers. Additionally, the long-standing lottery system has been replaced with a selection mechanism that prioritises candidates with higher skill levels.

These measures are part of broader efforts by the US administration to tighten regulations governing the hiring of foreign professionals. While supporters argue that the changes protect domestic jobs and security interests, critics say they disproportionately affect Indian talent and create uncertainty for US companies dependent on skilled foreign workers.

As discussions between New Delhi and Washington continue, affected applicants remain hopeful that the concerns raised by India will lead to smoother scheduling processes and reduced hardship. For now, however, the H-1B pathway remains fraught with delays and evolving rules that have reshaped one of the most sought-after work visa programmes in the world.