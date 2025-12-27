Jaipur: Clashes After Mosque Encroachment Row: 6 Policemen Hurt, 110 Detained, Internet Shut

Violence erupted in Rajasthan’s Chomu town near Jaipur late Thursday night after a long-running dispute over alleged encroachment outside the Kalandari Mosque escalated into stone-pelting, leaving six police personnel injured and prompting large-scale detentions. Authorities suspended internet services in the area for 24 hours as a preventive measure to curb misinformation and further unrest.

The situation remains tense but under control, with heavy police deployment and continued surveillance across sensitive locations.

Encroachment Dispute At Heart Of Unrest

The controversy centres on nearly 100 feet of land outside the Kalandari Mosque, located at a busy junction near the Chomu bus stand. Traders and local residents have for years alleged that encroachments reduced the width of the main road from about 100 feet to 80 feet, worsening traffic congestion in the area.

Despite several rounds of discussions between stakeholders, the dispute remained unresolved. Matters became more complicated after a court issued a stay order, further delaying administrative action. Tensions had been simmering in the area for weeks before Thursday’s events pushed the situation to a flashpoint.

Night Operation Sparks Stone-Pelting

According to officials, the violence broke out around 3 am on Friday when police attempted to remove iron railings installed along the road using a JCB machine. The action triggered stone-pelting by a group of miscreants, resulting in injuries to six policemen, four of whom were admitted to hospital.

Police used tear gas and mild force to disperse the crowd. Officials revealed that earlier on Thursday evening, community representatives had agreed to remove stones placed on the road themselves. However, after the stones were cleared, certain individuals allegedly began installing iron railings to demarcate a boundary, reigniting tensions and leading to clashes.

Mass Detentions and Heavy Security Deployment

Additional police forces were rushed in from nearby stations, including Harmada, Vishwakarma, and Daulatpura. Flag marches were conducted across Chomu from Friday morning to reassure residents and restore normalcy. Special teams have also been formed to identify those involved in instigating the violence.

Over 100 people were detained in connection with the incident. DCP West, Jaipur, Hanuman Prasad Meena told ANI, "Tension arose in Chaumu over a dispute related to a religious site, and when police action was taken, miscreants pelted stones at the police, injuring some policemen. The police took the rioters from their homes and detained them. A total of 110 rioters were taken into custody by the police."

Political Reactions

Senior police officials said that individuals attempting to disturb peace have been identified and strict action will follow. Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam praised the police for exercising restraint while maintaining law and order.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also commented on the incident, saying, "If encroachments exist next to a mosque, there would be no unauthorized structures remaining beside mosques. If encroachments exist next to a mosque, they should have been removed. This proves that some people want to display their show of strength, but today the government is not intimidated by such demonstrations. The work to remove encroachments will continue."

Situation Under Watch

As of now, the situation in Chomu remains under close watch. Internet services have been suspended temporarily, and police presence continues to be strong to prevent any further escalation. Authorities have urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration.