First CWC Meeting After Bihar Poll Defeat: Congress Huddles In Delhi, Action Plan In Focus

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, currently underway at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Indira Bhawan, Delhi, has drawn several senior party leaders and state unit chiefs. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge are attending the meeting, which is being closely watched for political and organisational decisions.

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ongoing at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in Indira Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/poDXmcfouT December 27, 2025

Key Leaders Present At The Meeting

Among those present are Chhattisgarh in-charge general secretary Sachin Pilot, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pandey, Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress communications head Jairam Ramesh and Haryana in-charge BK Hariprasad. Presidents of various Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) have also reached Delhi to attend the deliberations.

First CWC Meeting After Bihar Poll Setback

The meeting assumes added significance as it is the first CWC gathering after the party’s defeat in the Bihar elections. With assembly elections scheduled in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2026, discussions are expected to centre on electoral preparedness, organisational restructuring and political strategy.

Kharge Flags ‘Crisis On Democracy’, Targets Centre

In his address to the CWC, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said the meeting was taking place at a time when democracy, the Constitution and citizens’ rights were under “serious threat”. He strongly criticised the Modi government over the replacement of MGNREGA, alleging that it had left crores of poor and vulnerable people without livelihood support.

Kharge said scrapping MGNREGA amounted to an insult to Mahatma Gandhi and accused the Centre of launching a “planned and cruel attack” on the Right to Work, which he said was rooted in the Directive Principles of State Policy under Article 41. He alleged that the government was more concerned about the profits of a few big corporates than the welfare of the poor.

Quoting Sonia Gandhi, Kharge said MGNREGA had translated Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Sarvodaya into reality and warned that its dismantling would have long-term financial and human consequences for working people.

Call For Nationwide Movement

Kharge recalled the launch of MGNREGA in February 2006 by Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying the scheme transformed rural India, curbed migration and provided dignity and security to Dalits, tribals, women and landless labourers. He said an entire generation had been able to escape poverty because of the programme.

Accusing the Centre of imposing a new law without consultation or assessment, Kharge compared the move to the now-repealed farm laws. He called for a nationwide movement against the decision, citing earlier Congress-led protests that forced the rollback of controversial policies, including the farm laws in 2021.

Organisation Strengthening On Agenda

Kharge also reviewed the party’s organisational revamp, noting that the process of appointing new district presidents had been completed in nearly 500 districts. He said the remaining appointments would be finalised within the next 120 days, stressing that the Congress must build an active, accountable and combative organisation from the state level down to booths.