Men’s Fashion Forecast 2026: Colours And Textures Set To Rule The Coming Year

Transformative Teal - The Shade Of Change: The new colour of 2026 is Transformative Teal which is a mixture of dark blue and aqua green. It symbolises healing, renewal, and environmental awareness; thus, it is a clear representation of the increasing trend of eco-consciousness and sustainable dressing. This colour can be considered a modern variant of the classic dark shades and it is a perfect match for utilitarian jackets, structured outerwear, festive looks, and daily casuals. Its calming and soothing nature has made it an all-time favorite, thus it is both practical and visually appealing through all seasons. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)