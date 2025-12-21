Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg

10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg

The attack occurred in Bekkersdal, around 40 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg. Authorities said the reason behind the shooting remains unknown.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least ten people were shot dead and another ten sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire in a township on the outskirts of Johannesburg in South Africa on Sunday. The incident marks the country’s second mass shooting in December.

The attack occurred in Bekkersdal, around 40 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg. Authorities said the reason behind the shooting remains unknown, Agence France-Presse reported.

According to police, several victims were targeted indiscriminately while moving through the streets. “Some people were shot at random by unidentified attackers,” a police statement said.

Confirming the death toll, Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told AFP that ten fatalities had been recorded, adding that officials had yet to establish further details about the victims.

The gunfire reportedly erupted close to a tavern or informal drinking spot in Bekkersdal, a financially distressed area located near some of the country’s largest gold-mining zones. Police said the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Investigators indicated that the shooting took place at a premises operating as an illegal alcohol outlet.

Earlier this month, on December 6, armed assailants attacked a hostel near Pretoria, killing 12 people, including a three-year-old child.

South Africa, with a population of about 63 million, continues to grapple with widespread violent crime and ranks among countries with the highest homicide rates globally.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
South Africa Mass Shooting Johannesburg
