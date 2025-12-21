India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch U19 Asia Cup Final

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch U19 Asia Cup Final

Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details for the ACC U19 Asia Cup Final between India and Pakistan, set to be played in Dubai today, December 21, 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The ACC U19 Asia Cup is about to reach its conclusion with an India vs Pakistan final in Dubai at the ICC Academy Ground.

The Boys in Blue reached the title-clash fixture by defeating Sri Lanka, whereas their arch rivals defeated Bangladesh, both by 8 wickets. 

With talented athletes on either end and the historic rivlary in the background, the U19 Asia Cup Final promises to be an exciting clash. For those interested, here are all IND U19 vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final live streaming and TV broadcast details.

U19 Asia Cup Final: IND vs PAK Live Streaming

The live stream of the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. 

Users can access it on the platform of their preference but must note that they will need a subscription to be able to watch the full match.

IND U19 vs PAK U19: TV Broadcast

The Under-19 India vs Pakistan match will air live on the Sony Sports Network TV Channels. 

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here's a look at their full squads:

India - Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George

Pakistan - Squad: Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor(w), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammed Huzaifa

Interestingly, the senior India and Pakistan teams met thrice in the Asia Cup, in September 2025, and the former won on all those occasions.

The rivals also met in the recently held Rising Stars Asia Cup youth tournament, but it was Pakistan that emerged victorious then. With the stage set for another encounter, it remains to be seen who walks away with the win.

 

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
IND Vs PAK Live Streaming Asia Cup Final U19 Asia Cup India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Final Live Streaming
Embed widget