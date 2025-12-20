Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Doctor At Centre of Nitish Kumar Row Stays Away From Work After Hijab Clip Goes Viral

After Nitish Kumar’s hijab row went viral, the woman doctor skipped duty, deepening Bihar’s political storm.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
A woman doctor whose naqab was removed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an appointment letter distribution programme in Patna earlier this week did not report for duty on Saturday, officials said.

Patna Civil Surgeon Avinash Kumar Singh said Nusrat Parveen, one of the newly appointed AYUSH doctors, did not join duty till 7 pm, after which the “possibility window for the day” was closed. “I have been informed that the last date of joining has been extended beyond December 20. It remains to be seen whether Parveen joins on Monday,” he said.

Video Sparks Political Row, Read Below

The issue has triggered a major political controversy in Bihar after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The clip shows the Chief Minister interacting with doctors during an appointment letter distribution ceremony at the CM Secretariat on Monday. When Parveen stepped forward to receive her letter while wearing a naqab, Kumar was heard asking, “What is this?” before pulling down her veil, briefly exposing her face.

Opposition, Rights Groups Outrage

The act drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties, rights groups and sections of civil society, who accused the Chief Minister of violating the woman’s personal dignity and religious freedom. Several Opposition leaders demanded an unconditional apology from Kumar, calling the act insensitive and unacceptable.

However, the Chief Minister found support within the BJP-led alliance. Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended Kumar’s action, claiming it was “fatherly” and appropriate in an official setting. “If someone is coming to collect an appointment letter, should they not show their face? Is this an Islamic country?”

Controversy Deepens Further

Singh said, adding that Kumar had done nothing wrong. He further remarked that it was up to the woman to accept the appointment or refuse it. Another Bihar minister also sought to downplay the controversy, arguing that showing one’s face is a routine requirement in official processes such as passports and airport checks.

As the row enters its fourth day, Parveen’s decision not to join duty has added a fresh dimension to the controversy, keeping the political and social debate around the incident alive.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Hijab Row NITISH KUMAR PATNA Duty
