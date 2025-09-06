Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Utsav
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleSargun Mehta Birthday Sepcial: 8 Elegant Saree Looks Of Sargun To Try This Navratri

Sargun Mehta Birthday Sepcial: 8 Elegant Saree Looks Of Sargun To Try This Navratri

Sargun Mehta’s saree looks bring the perfect blend of tradition and elegance, making them ideal inspirations for Navratri 2025 styling.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Sargun Mehta’s saree looks bring the perfect blend of tradition and elegance, making them ideal inspirations for Navratri 2025 styling.

Saree Looks Of Sargun To Try This Navratri

Pink Saree with Golden Border: Sargun looks graceful in this pink silk saree with a golden border, paired with a classic bun and gold jewellery. This timeless look is perfect for Navratri puja. (Image Source: Instagram/ sargunmehta)
Mustard-Gold Silk Saree: In this mustard-gold silk outfit, she radiates festive charm. Paired with green bangles, this look is ideal for traditional Navratri celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ sargunmehta)
Maroon and Gold Saree: Her maroon and gold saree, styled with gajra in her braid, beautifully reflects cultural elegance. A perfect choice for a Garba night. (Image Source: Instagram/ sargunmehta)
Vibrant Green Saree: In this vibrant green saree with golden embroidery, she looks radiant and elegant. A wonderful pick for mehndi or Navratri functions. (Image Source: Instagram/ sargunmehta)
Scarlet Red Saree: This scarlet red saree with intricate embroidery adds a bold festive touch. This striking look makes red the colour of celebration during Navratri. (Image Source: Instagram/ sargunmehta)
Pastel Pink Sequined Saree: Sargun’s pastel pink sequined saree with an off-shoulder blouse blends glamour with grace. A chic option for festive gatherings. (Image Source: Instagram/ sargunmehta)
Pastel Peach Saree: Her pastel peach saree with a flowy drape creates an effortlessly chic look. Light and graceful, it’s perfect for day-time Navratri rituals. (Image Source: Instagram/ sargunmehta)
White Saree with Floral Prints: Sargun’s white saree with tiny red and green floral prints paired with a red blouse exudes simplicity and elegance. A refreshing choice for the festive season. (Image Source: Instagram/ sargunmehta)
Published at : 06 Sep 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
