National Pollution Control Day 2025: 8 Daily Habits That Can Instantly Cut Urban Pollution

1. Reduce Car Use With Smart Mobility Choices: Transport is one of the biggest contributors to urban pollution, but small lifestyle adjustments can dramatically reduce your impact. Choosing public transport, cycling, walking, or even carpooling just two to three days a week significantly lowers carbon emissions and reduces traffic-linked particulate matter. By consciously planning routes, combining errands, or using apps that optimise travel, you can immediately cut unnecessary trips. Even switching to electric scooters or bicycles for short distances makes a measurable difference. Smart commuting is not only good for the environment but also improves personal health, saves fuel costs, and reduces stress caused by traffic congestion. Over time, when more citizens adopt these habits, the overall air quality index (AQI) of cities improves dramatically, creating cleaner and healthier living spaces. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)