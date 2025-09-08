Reem Sameer Shaikh Birthday Special: 8 Gorgeous Ethnic Styles To Inspire Festive Fashion

4. ⁠Mirror Work Lehenga: Reem Shaikh looks ethereal in this mirror-work lehenga that sparkles with every move. The blouse, designed with a chic neckline and half sleeves, pairs seamlessly with the voluminous skirt, creating a dazzling festive silhouette. The intricate mirror embellishments add just the right amount of shimmer, making it perfect for festive celebrations. This lehenga is a dream pick for anyone who loves to shine bright while keeping the charm of traditional craftsmanship alive. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)