Reem Sameer Shaikh Birthday Special: 8 Gorgeous Ethnic Styles To Inspire Festive Fashion

Reem Sameer Shaikh Birthday Special: 8 Gorgeous Ethnic Styles To Inspire Festive Fashion

On her birthday, take a look at 8 gorgeous ethnic styles of Reem Sameer Shaikh that are perfect festive fashion inspiration. From sarees to lehengas, her outfits redefine traditional elegance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
On her birthday, take a look at 8 gorgeous ethnic styles of Reem Sameer Shaikh that are perfect festive fashion inspiration. From sarees to lehengas, her outfits redefine traditional elegance.

Reem Sameer Shaikh stuns in vibrant ethnic wear, setting major festive fashion goals with her elegant traditional outfits.

1/8
1. Muted Floral Anarkali: Reem Shaikh radiates timeless charm in this ivory floral Anarkali that’s perfect for festive occasions. The outfit features delicate pink and green floral prints, paired with intricately lace detailing. Styled with a rich golden flared bottom and a traditional maang tikka, her look beautifully blends modern sophistication with ethnic tradition. The pastel tones and flowing silhouette make it a versatile festive wardrobe pick. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
1. Muted Floral Anarkali: Reem Shaikh radiates timeless charm in this ivory floral Anarkali that’s perfect for festive occasions. The outfit features delicate pink and green floral prints, paired with intricately lace detailing. Styled with a rich golden flared bottom and a traditional maang tikka, her look beautifully blends modern sophistication with ethnic tradition. The pastel tones and flowing silhouette make it a versatile festive wardrobe pick. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
2/8
2. Heavily Embroidered Lehenga: Reem Shaikh channels pure regality in this intricately embroidered maroon lehenga. The heavy zari and threadwork detailing across the skirt exudes grandeur, while the contrast black blouse with delicate embellishments adds a contemporary balance to the ensemble. With its rich craftsmanship and opulent textures, Reem’s lehenga is the epitome of festive luxury fashion. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
2. Heavily Embroidered Lehenga: Reem Shaikh channels pure regality in this intricately embroidered maroon lehenga. The heavy zari and threadwork detailing across the skirt exudes grandeur, while the contrast black blouse with delicate embellishments adds a contemporary balance to the ensemble. With its rich craftsmanship and opulent textures, Reem’s lehenga is the epitome of festive luxury fashion. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
3/8
3. Sequin Pink Saree: Reem Shaikh turns up the glam quotient in this shimmering pink sequin saree that beautifully fuses modern chic with ethnic grace. Draped effortlessly, the saree is paired with a strapless sequinned blouse, giving it a bold yet elegant edge. If you’re looking for a festive saree that blends tradition with a contemporary twist, Reem’s sparkling avatar is the ultimate inspiration. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
3. Sequin Pink Saree: Reem Shaikh turns up the glam quotient in this shimmering pink sequin saree that beautifully fuses modern chic with ethnic grace. Draped effortlessly, the saree is paired with a strapless sequinned blouse, giving it a bold yet elegant edge. If you’re looking for a festive saree that blends tradition with a contemporary twist, Reem’s sparkling avatar is the ultimate inspiration. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
4/8
4. ⁠Mirror Work Lehenga: Reem Shaikh looks ethereal in this mirror-work lehenga that sparkles with every move. The blouse, designed with a chic neckline and half sleeves, pairs seamlessly with the voluminous skirt, creating a dazzling festive silhouette. The intricate mirror embellishments add just the right amount of shimmer, making it perfect for festive celebrations. This lehenga is a dream pick for anyone who loves to shine bright while keeping the charm of traditional craftsmanship alive. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
4. ⁠Mirror Work Lehenga: Reem Shaikh looks ethereal in this mirror-work lehenga that sparkles with every move. The blouse, designed with a chic neckline and half sleeves, pairs seamlessly with the voluminous skirt, creating a dazzling festive silhouette. The intricate mirror embellishments add just the right amount of shimmer, making it perfect for festive celebrations. This lehenga is a dream pick for anyone who loves to shine bright while keeping the charm of traditional craftsmanship alive. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
5/8
5. ⁠Dreamy Lavender Suit: Reem Shaikh redefines minimalistic festive elegance in this pastel lavender suit. The delicate embroidery on the sheer kurta paired with matching bottoms creates a soft, ethereal vibe. What makes this look even more charming is her fresh styling, loose hair, a radiant smile, and dainty gajra-adorned wrists, adding a touch of traditional grace. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
5. ⁠Dreamy Lavender Suit: Reem Shaikh redefines minimalistic festive elegance in this pastel lavender suit. The delicate embroidery on the sheer kurta paired with matching bottoms creates a soft, ethereal vibe. What makes this look even more charming is her fresh styling, loose hair, a radiant smile, and dainty gajra-adorned wrists, adding a touch of traditional grace. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
6/8
6. Classic White Saree With A Twist: Reem Shaikh stuns in a timeless white saree that gets a modern update with a golden embellished blouse. The saree’s minimal design, enhanced with a sleek golden border, allows the ornate blouse to take center stage. The deep neckline and intricate embroidery add a dash of glamour. This look is a perfect inspiration for festive evenings, elegant receptions, or even Diwali parties where you want to combine traditional charm with contemporary boldness. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
6. Classic White Saree With A Twist: Reem Shaikh stuns in a timeless white saree that gets a modern update with a golden embellished blouse. The saree’s minimal design, enhanced with a sleek golden border, allows the ornate blouse to take center stage. The deep neckline and intricate embroidery add a dash of glamour. This look is a perfect inspiration for festive evenings, elegant receptions, or even Diwali parties where you want to combine traditional charm with contemporary boldness. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
7/8
7. ⁠Flowing Green Anarkali: Stepping out in a breathtaking ensemble, Reem Shaikh redefines festive fashion with this stunning outfit. What makes this look stand out is its effortless chic appeal. The rich colour palette of the ensemble adds a touch of regal charm. Perfect for a sangeet, pre-wedding function, or any celebratory occasion, this look is a masterclass in blending traditional elegance with modern sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
7. ⁠Flowing Green Anarkali: Stepping out in a breathtaking ensemble, Reem Shaikh redefines festive fashion with this stunning outfit. What makes this look stand out is its effortless chic appeal. The rich colour palette of the ensemble adds a touch of regal charm. Perfect for a sangeet, pre-wedding function, or any celebratory occasion, this look is a masterclass in blending traditional elegance with modern sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
8/8
8. ⁠Radiant Festive Lehenga: This outfit is a perfect choice for any grand celebration, be it a wedding reception, a Diwali party, or a formal sangeet. The ensemble features a vibrant, deep-hued lehenga skirt adorned with intricate, all-over embellishments that catch the light with every movement. he look is completed with a heavily embroidered, plunging V-neck blouse that adds a touch of modern drama and sophistication. The detailed beadwork and sequin embroidery on the blouse are a testament to exquisite craftsmanship. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
8. ⁠Radiant Festive Lehenga: This outfit is a perfect choice for any grand celebration, be it a wedding reception, a Diwali party, or a formal sangeet. The ensemble features a vibrant, deep-hued lehenga skirt adorned with intricate, all-over embellishments that catch the light with every movement. he look is completed with a heavily embroidered, plunging V-neck blouse that adds a touch of modern drama and sophistication. The detailed beadwork and sequin embroidery on the blouse are a testament to exquisite craftsmanship. (Image Source: Instagram/@reem_sameer8)
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Reem Sameer Shaikh Ethnic Looks Reem Sameer Shaikh Festive Outfits Reem Shaikh Traditional Fashion
Photo Gallery

