HomeCities'Is He Karnataka's Super CM?' BJP Targets KC Venugopal Amid Bengaluru Demolition Row

‘Is He Karnataka’s Super CM?’ BJP Targets KC Venugopal Amid Bengaluru Demolition Row

Remarks from Congress leader K C Venugopal and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan have intensified the federalism debate, with opposition leader R Ashoka calling it an insult.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 10:13 PM (IST)
The demolition of unauthorised constructions in Bengaluru has escalated into a major political controversy, drawing in the Karnataka government, Congress high command, opposition BJP, and even the Kerala government.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition and BJP leader R Ashoka accused Congress general secretary K C Venugopal of overstepping his role by intervening in the state’s administrative decisions. Ashoka said Karnataka deserves autonomy and honest governance “not high-command theatrics,” calling Venugopal’s remarks a “blatant overreach” and an insult to federalism.

Kerala Criticises Karnataka Demolitions

Venugopal had earlier stated that he spoke to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar over the demolitions in Bengaluru’s Kogilu village, stressing that such actions required greater caution, sensitivity, and compassion toward affected people.

The controversy deepened after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the demolitions, terming them a “North Indian bulldozer justice model,” accusing authorities of leaving residents homeless. His comments prompted Shivakumar to caution him against interfering in Karnataka’s internal affairs.

Ashoka Slams Venugopal For State Functions

Ashoka questioned whether Venugopal was acting as Karnataka’s “super CM,” asserting that the state is not a “colony of Rahul Gandhi and his coterie.” He also accused Venugopal of hypocrisy for remaining silent on alleged waste dumping from Kerala into Karnataka while now showing sensitivity over Bengaluru demolitions.

Ashoka added that the people of Karnataka did not elect a “remote-control government,” urging respect for federal principles.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 09:39 PM (IST)
Karnataka COngres
