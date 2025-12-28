‘Namaste, Indian ARMYs’: V’s Message Fuels BTS India Tour Speculation Ahead Of 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After nearly four years away from group activities, global K-pop phenomenon BTS is preparing for a massive return in 2026, and a recent comment by member V has ignited excitement among Indian fans. While the group has already confirmed work on a new album and a subsequent world tour, V’s interaction with fans has now fuelled speculation that India could finally be on BTS’ concert map.

V’s Weverse Message Sends Indian ARMY Into Frenzy

During a live interaction on fan platform Weverse on December 27, V caught the attention of Indian fans when he responded to a greeting with, “Namaste, Indian ARMYs. See you next year.”

Though brief, the message was enough to spark widespread discussion across social media platforms, with fans interpreting it as a potential hint toward an India stop during BTS’ upcoming tour.

While no official confirmation regarding dates, venues, or cities has been made, the timing of the remark has made fans hopeful. The group is expected to return as a full unit next year, and V’s comment has only added momentum to long-standing demands for a BTS concert in India.

BTS Gears Up for First Group Album Post-Hiatus

BTS’ upcoming album is reportedly slated for release in March 2026, marking their first full-group project since their hiatus began due to mandatory military service. The members completed their enlistment commitments by June 2025 and have since been focusing on individual projects before reuniting.

With all seven members now back together, preparations for a large-scale comeback are underway. The album will reportedly be followed by an extensive world tour, making it one of the most anticipated global music events of the decade.

HYBE Planning BTS’ ‘Biggest Tour Ever’

According to a Bloomberg report, BTS’ label HYBE is reportedly planning the group’s largest tour to date. The tour is expected to begin in spring 2026 and may include between 60 and 65 shows worldwide. North America is likely to feature prominently, with select stops in Europe also expected.

Although Asia tour details remain under wraps, fans believe India’s growing reputation as a major destination for international concerts strengthens the possibility of a BTS show in the country. In recent years, India has successfully hosted global stars such as Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Dua Lipa, signalling a rapidly expanding live music market.

As anticipation builds, Indian ARMYs are now eagerly waiting for official announcements that could turn years of hope into reality.