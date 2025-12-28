UP SIR List: Most Names Marked For Deletion Are Migrant Voters, Says Chief Electoral Officer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Uttar Pradesh concluded on 26 December, with official figures now made public. In an exclusive interaction with ABP News, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa clarified the scale of deletions and addressed political concerns. He said 2.89 crore names will be removed from the draft rolls out of a total electorate of 15.44 crore, accounting for 18.7 per cent of registered voters.

Rinwa said the largest category of deletions relates to migrant voters, numbering around 1.26 crore. This is followed by 46 lakh deceased voters and 23.70 lakh duplicate entries. Around 83-84 lakh voters were found absent from their registered addresses, while 9.37 lakh failed to submit enumeration forms. In addition, notices will be issued to nearly 1.11 crore voters, who will be asked to submit documents for verification.

Political Claims Addressed, Citizenship Fears Ruled Out

Responding to statements by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rinwa said references to four crore deletions were linked to the adult population estimate of about 16.50 crore, while the SIR covered around 12.50 crore voters. He also dismissed claims by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stating that the 2.89 crore figure had been shared with political parties around 11 December. He stressed that removal from the draft voter list does not affect citizenship and urged nearly 3 crore eligible citizens without voter IDs to register promptly.