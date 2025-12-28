Total Carnage! India Women Smash 221 Runs Against Sri Lanka In 4th T20I Clash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketTotal Carnage! India Women Smash 221 Runs Against Sri Lanka In 4th T20I Clash

India Women post a big 221-run total against Sri Lanka in the 4th T20I, powered by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma's record-breaking opening stand.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 08:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Already leading 3-0 in the series, India have made a great case for taking a potential 4-0 lead against Sri Lanka.

Batting first at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, India have posted a massive first innings total of 221 runs on the board.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma stitched together a 162-run partnership for the opening wicket, the highest ever for the Indian women's team in the shortest format.

This score has also become the highest T20I total ever scored by the Women in Blue, and Sri Lanka have their work cut out for them, having failed to fire with the bat so far in this bilateral series.

Indian Batters Go Berserk vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka had batted first in all three games in the series, failing to go past 130 runs. India, being asked to bat first in the fourth clash, had a field day on the other hand.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana set the team off to a flyer, scoring 162 runs between them in 15.1 overs.

On the following delivery, the former's innings came to an end. She scored 79 off 46, hitting 11 fours and 3 sixes. The latter was dismissed in the 17th over, scoring 80 off 48 deliveries, having hit 12 fours and 1 six.

These quick wickets, however, did not put any pressure on the team, as rest of the batters continued with the same momentum, dealing in boundaries.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain, and Richa Ghosh finished the innings, scoring 16 and 40 runs, respectively.

Massive Challenge For Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka now have to score 222 runs in 120 deliveries to win the match, which would be their first victory in this bilateral series.

However, given how their batting performances have gone so far, the home set look set for a fourth straight win. Having said that, exactly how the match pans out remains to be seen, as the surface seems good for batting.

Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Shafali Verma India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women IND-W Vs SL-W 4th T20I
