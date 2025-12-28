Pakistan Declares Ex-Army Officer & Asim Munir Critic A 'Terrorist' Over Pro-Imran Khan Stand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan has designated former army officer and UK-based blogger Adil Raja as a terrorist, accusing him of spreading an anti-state narrative from abroad and threatening the country’s security and public order. The decision, announced by Pakistan’s interior ministry, comes amid an intensified crackdown on critics of the military and the government. Raja, a known supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan and a vocal critic of Army Chief Asim Munir, has been declared a prohibited individual under the Anti-Terrorism Act, a move that has drawn attention to Pakistan’s widening use of terror laws against dissidents.

'Former Officer Turned Blogger Labelled Terrorist’

Adil Raja, a former Pakistani military officer, is currently based in the UK and runs a YouTube channel where he comments extensively on Pakistan’s politics and civil-military relations. He has been a consistent critic of both the Pakistani government and the army leadership and is widely perceived as sympathetic to Imran Khan.

According to Pakistani authorities, Raja has been accused of running a propaganda campaign against the state while living overseas. The government alleges that his online activities promote narratives that undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability. On this basis, the interior ministry has declared him a banned individual under provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Extradition Raised With UK Envoy

According to Arab News, Pakistan has also taken diplomatic steps following the designation. Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad and formally handed over documents related to Raja’s extradition.

However, the British government has not issued any official response to the request so far. Raja continues to reside in the UK, where he has remained active online despite the Pakistani government’s actions.

In a statement released on Saturday, December 27, Pakistan’s interior ministry said the government believes Raja has been involved in activities that pose a “serious threat” to national security, integrity and public order.

The statement alleged that Raja repeatedly misused online platforms to promote and amplify “anti-state narratives and propaganda” linked to proscribed terrorist organisations. It claimed these activities facilitated actions directed against Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.

Citing powers under Section 11EE of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, the ministry said Raja’s name had been added to the Fourth Schedule, which lists individuals under state surveillance and restrictions. The move marks a significant escalation in Pakistan’s response to overseas critics and highlights the growing intersection between political dissent and counter-terror laws in the country.