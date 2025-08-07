Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8 Ethereal Anarkali Looks Of Mrunal Thakur For Raksha Bandhan Celebration

8 Ethereal Anarkali Looks Of Mrunal Thakur For Raksha Bandhan Celebration

Take inspiration from Mrunal Thakur’s stunning Anarkali looks, featuring mirrorwork, pastels, and florals; perfect for your graceful Raksha Bandhan celebration this year.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Take inspiration from Mrunal Thakur's stunning Anarkali looks, featuring mirrorwork, pastels, and florals; perfect for your graceful Raksha Bandhan celebration this year.

Mrunal Thakur Inspired Anarkali

Mrunal was sparkling in this neon pink Anarkali with mirrorwork on the V-neckline and the borders. Soft embroidery of flowers and leaves in shades of orange, green, and white gave it a festive feel, perfect for Raksha Bandhan. (Image Source: Instagram/ paulmiandharsh)
Mrunal was sparkling in this neon pink Anarkali with mirrorwork on the V-neckline and the borders. Soft embroidery of flowers and leaves in shades of orange, green, and white gave it a festive feel, perfect for Raksha Bandhan. (Image Source: Instagram/ paulmiandharsh)
Donning this maroon Anarkali with floral embroidery, Mrunal mixes tradition with elegance. Considering its V-neckline and full sleeves, this would be a superb outfit set for Rakhi celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Donning this maroon Anarkali with floral embroidery, Mrunal mixes tradition with elegance. Considering its V-neckline and full sleeves, this would be a superb outfit set for Rakhi celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
For a calm festive look, this lavender chikankari lehenga-style Anarkali by Mrunal is glamorous. Its delicate embroidery with a flowy silhouette makes it look calming yet celebratory. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
For a calm festive look, this lavender chikankari lehenga-style Anarkali by Mrunal is glamorous. Its delicate embroidery with a flowy silhouette makes it look calming yet celebratory. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal looked charming and festive-ready in this pastel pink Anarkali with multi-coloured floral embroidery on it. The churidar salwar dupatta settings strike an attractive chord between colour and tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal looked charming and festive-ready in this pastel pink Anarkali with multi-coloured floral embroidery on it. The churidar salwar dupatta settings strike an attractive chord between colour and tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
This organza Anarkali exudes glamour with its detailing in leaf and floral texture work. The flowy fabric and design spell timeless elegance and perfect for Raksha Bandhan look. (Image Source: Instagram/ mahimamahajanofficial)
This organza Anarkali exudes glamour with its detailing in leaf and floral texture work. The flowy fabric and design spell timeless elegance and perfect for Raksha Bandhan look. (Image Source: Instagram/ mahimamahajanofficial)
Mrunal looks regal in this pastel Anarkali in georgette and silk with multicolour thread embroidery. Crystal detailing lent a touch of class, making it an ideal pastel choice for Rakhi. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal looks regal in this pastel Anarkali in georgette and silk with multicolour thread embroidery. Crystal detailing lent a touch of class, making it an ideal pastel choice for Rakhi. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Styled in this earthy-toned Anarkali with a flowy drape and matching dupatta, Mrunal paired statement jhumkas for a full celebration look. The soft waves and natural sheen gave its appeal a boost. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Styled in this earthy-toned Anarkali with a flowy drape and matching dupatta, Mrunal paired statement jhumkas for a full celebration look. The soft waves and natural sheen gave its appeal a boost. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
This floor-length Anarkali featured all-over pleats along with a butterfly bodice with silver zari embroidery. Its full sleeves adorned with embroidery and deep V-neckline transformed it into a royal choice for Raksha Bandhan. (Image Source: Instagram/ missblender)
This floor-length Anarkali featured all-over pleats along with a butterfly bodice with silver zari embroidery. Its full sleeves adorned with embroidery and deep V-neckline transformed it into a royal choice for Raksha Bandhan. (Image Source: Instagram/ missblender)
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Rakhi Outfit Ideas Raksha Bandhan Ethnic Wear Mrunal Thakur Anarkali Looks Anarkali Suits For Raksha Bandhan Rakhi Outfits For Women

