'Not BJP's Shadow': Mohan Bhagwat Seeks To Reframe Understanding Of RSS

'Not BJP’s Shadow’: Mohan Bhagwat Seeks To Reframe Understanding Of RSS

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says the Sangh is neither a paramilitary body nor BJP’s extension, urging people to understand it beyond stereotypes.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday strongly rejected the notion that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a paramilitary organisation or that it can be understood through the lens of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing a gathering of prominent citizens, Bhagwat said both assumptions reflected a fundamental misunderstanding of the Sangh’s nature, purpose, and functioning.

He explained that while the RSS follows a disciplined routine that includes uniforms, marches, and physical drills, these outward features should not be misconstrued as evidence of a militaristic character. The organisation, he stressed, works to unite society and instil values that safeguard India’s long-term independence and cultural strength.

‘Understanding RSS Through BJP Is A Huge Mistake’

Bhagwat cautioned against equating the Sangh with its affiliated organisations, including the BJP. “We wear a uniform, take out marches and do stick exercise. (But) If someone thinks it is a paramilitary organisation, it will be a mistake,” he said, describing the RSS as a unique organisation that does not fit conventional labels.

“If you want to understand the Sangh by looking at the BJP, it will be a huge mistake. The same (mistake) will happen if you try to understand it by looking at Vidya Bharti (an RSS-affiliated organisation),” he added, as per PTI. While the RSS is widely regarded as the ideological parent of the Jana Sangh and its successor, the BJP, Bhagwat underlined that the Sangh does not operate as a political body nor control individuals associated with it.

‘False Narratives’ & Need To Go To The Source

The RSS chief said misconceptions about the organisation persist because people often rely on superficial or unreliable information.

He noted that such “false narratives” made it necessary for the RSS to explain its role and mission more clearly, especially during its centenary year, which he spent touring the country.

Unity, Swadeshi, and Ending ‘Mental Slavery’

Reflecting on India’s history, Bhagwat argued that repeated invasions occurred because society lacked unity and collective resolve. He also advocated pride in Indian traditions, culture, and Swadeshi goods. “To become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), you need to have Atma Gaurav (self-pride),” he said, while clarifying that self-reliance does not mean cutting off global trade.

Concluding his address, Bhagwat invited people to witness the Sangh firsthand. “I have put forth my views about the Sangh... come inside to understand it… Have a teaspoon of sugar, and you will understand,” he said, urging sceptics to visit an RSS shakha.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohan Bhagwat RSS
