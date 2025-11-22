Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleKartik Aaryan Birthday Feature: 8 Casual Looks That Redefine Comfort with Style

Kartik Aaryan Birthday Feature: 8 Casual Looks That Redefine Comfort with Style

Discover Kartik Aaryan’s best casual looks, from sporty and earthy fits to denim streetwear and breezy shirts. Get simple, wearable outfit ideas you can easily recreate.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Discover Kartik Aaryan’s best casual looks, from sporty and earthy fits to denim streetwear and breezy shirts. Get simple, wearable outfit ideas you can easily recreate.

Kartik Aaryan Inspired Casual Looks To Try

1/8
Kartik Aaryan nails sporty-casual style in this colour-blocked rugby sweatshirt paired with light-wash jeans. The black high-top sneakers ground the look, while his relaxed posture and natural hair keep it effortlessly cool. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
Kartik Aaryan nails sporty-casual style in this colour-blocked rugby sweatshirt paired with light-wash jeans. The black high-top sneakers ground the look, while his relaxed posture and natural hair keep it effortlessly cool. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
2/8
This look blends comfort with earthy charm through a navy, tan and brown colour-blocked windbreaker worn over the white henley. The loose khaki pants with olive pockets add a subtle utilitarian touch, completed with sunglasses and easygoing styling. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
This look blends comfort with earthy charm through a navy, tan and brown colour-blocked windbreaker worn over the white henley. The loose khaki pants with olive pockets add a subtle utilitarian touch, completed with sunglasses and easygoing styling. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
3/8
Kartik amps up rugged streetwear with this faded denim jacket, distressed jeans, and a graphic tee. Chunky paint-splattered sneakers and tinted shades add an edgy, rebellious twist to the all-denim fit. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
Kartik amps up rugged streetwear with this faded denim jacket, distressed jeans, and a graphic tee. Chunky paint-splattered sneakers and tinted shades add an edgy, rebellious twist to the all-denim fit. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
4/8
He channels coastal ease with a blue-and-white striped shirt worn slightly unbuttoned, paired with dark blue jeans. Dark sunglasses and brown boots elevate the relaxed vibe with a polished, vacation-ready finish. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
He channels coastal ease with a blue-and-white striped shirt worn slightly unbuttoned, paired with dark blue jeans. Dark sunglasses and brown boots elevate the relaxed vibe with a polished, vacation-ready finish. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
5/8
This earthy outfit pairs the white tank with a warm-toned colour-blocked overshirt left casually unbuttoned. Beige trousers and suede boots tie the palette together, giving a rugged yet effortless feel. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
This earthy outfit pairs the white tank with a warm-toned colour-blocked overshirt left casually unbuttoned. Beige trousers and suede boots tie the palette together, giving a rugged yet effortless feel. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
6/8
This playful look features a blush-pink graphic sweatshirt teamed with glossy deep-blue track pants for a sporty streetwear vibe. Light sneakers keep the outfit balanced, making it fun, relaxed, and statement-worthy. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
This playful look features a blush-pink graphic sweatshirt teamed with glossy deep-blue track pants for a sporty streetwear vibe. Light sneakers keep the outfit balanced, making it fun, relaxed, and statement-worthy. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
7/8
Kartik keeps it classic with this crisp white T-shirt paired with relaxed navy trousers and clean white sneakers. Sunglasses and a jacket casually in hand add a polished yet laid-back edge to the riverside-ready look. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
Kartik keeps it classic with this crisp white T-shirt paired with relaxed navy trousers and clean white sneakers. Sunglasses and a jacket casually in hand add a polished yet laid-back edge to the riverside-ready look. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
8/8
This soft, modern look combines a pink T-shirt with a light beige overshirt and off-white jogger-style pants. White sneakers with teal accents bring a fresh, sporty finish to the neatly coordinated outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
This soft, modern look combines a pink T-shirt with a light beige overshirt and off-white jogger-style pants. White sneakers with teal accents bring a fresh, sporty finish to the neatly coordinated outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)
Published at : 22 Nov 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Aaryan Style Kartik Aaryan Casual Looks Kartik Aaryan Fashion Men Casual Outfit Ideas Men Street Style Kartik Aaryan Birthday Feature

