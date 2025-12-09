Dia Mirza Birthday Special: 8 Stunning Style Looks You’ll Want To Bookmark

3. ⁠Vibrant Red Anarkali Suit: Dia Mirza’s love for sustainable Indian fashion shines brighter than ever in this striking handcrafted red outfit. The vibrant hue, the easy flow of the silhouette, and the handcrafted details all come together to create a look that is equal parts festive, elegant, and rooted in Indian artistry. The outfit features delicate threadwork on the bodice, subtle gathers, and classic buttons that lend it a beautifully vintage, handcrafted appeal. The gold border at the hem adds just the right amount of festive shimmer, making the outfit perfect. Styled with soft gold heels and minimal jewellery, Dia keeps the focus on the craftsmanship of the outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)