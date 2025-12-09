Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dia Mirza Birthday Special: 8 Stunning Style Looks You'll Want To Bookmark

Dia Mirza Birthday Special: 8 Stunning Style Looks You’ll Want To Bookmark

Have a look at eight elegant and timeless fashion looks. From graceful suits to classic red-carpet ensembles, explore the styles that highlight her signature charm.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Have a look at eight elegant and timeless fashion looks. From graceful suits to classic red-carpet ensembles, explore the styles that highlight her signature charm.

A stunning gallery of Dia Mirza's eight most elegant and timeless fashion looks.

1/8
1. Red Toned Anarkali Suit: In this stunning look, Dia Mirza channels her signature earthy aesthetic with a gorgeous printed Anarkali drenched in muted terracotta tones. The intricate floral patterns, traditional motifs and soft, flowy silhouette give the outfit a timeless, heritage charm. This ensemble features a rich forest-green dupatta with ornate borders that add depth and dimension to the outfit. The subtle zari work, statement jhumkas, and her soft, natural glam complete the look with quiet sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
1. Red Toned Anarkali Suit: In this stunning look, Dia Mirza channels her signature earthy aesthetic with a gorgeous printed Anarkali drenched in muted terracotta tones. The intricate floral patterns, traditional motifs and soft, flowy silhouette give the outfit a timeless, heritage charm. This ensemble features a rich forest-green dupatta with ornate borders that add depth and dimension to the outfit. The subtle zari work, statement jhumkas, and her soft, natural glam complete the look with quiet sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
2/8
2. ⁠White Floral Lehenga: This outfit of Dia Mirza seems like a pure poetry in motion. Dressed in a breathtaking white lehenga, she brings together elegance, nostalgia, and bridal grandeur in a way only she can. The heavily embroidered lehenga features intricate floral work, delicate thread detailing, and shimmering embellishments that catch the light with every movement. The blouse, with its beautifully textured floral pattern, adds depth and dimension. Her sheer dupatta, draped gracefully over one shoulder, highlights the soft, romantic nature of the ensemble. Styled with a stunning kundan choker, statement earrings, and a striking maang tikka, Dia embodies royal Indian bridal glamour. This look is made for every bride who dreams of understated luxury. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
2. ⁠White Floral Lehenga: This outfit of Dia Mirza seems like a pure poetry in motion. Dressed in a breathtaking white lehenga, she brings together elegance, nostalgia, and bridal grandeur in a way only she can. The heavily embroidered lehenga features intricate floral work, delicate thread detailing, and shimmering embellishments that catch the light with every movement. The blouse, with its beautifully textured floral pattern, adds depth and dimension. Her sheer dupatta, draped gracefully over one shoulder, highlights the soft, romantic nature of the ensemble. Styled with a stunning kundan choker, statement earrings, and a striking maang tikka, Dia embodies royal Indian bridal glamour. This look is made for every bride who dreams of understated luxury. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
3/8
3. ⁠Vibrant Red Anarkali Suit: Dia Mirza’s love for sustainable Indian fashion shines brighter than ever in this striking handcrafted red outfit. The vibrant hue, the easy flow of the silhouette, and the handcrafted details all come together to create a look that is equal parts festive, elegant, and rooted in Indian artistry. The outfit features delicate threadwork on the bodice, subtle gathers, and classic buttons that lend it a beautifully vintage, handcrafted appeal. The gold border at the hem adds just the right amount of festive shimmer, making the outfit perfect. Styled with soft gold heels and minimal jewellery, Dia keeps the focus on the craftsmanship of the outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
3. ⁠Vibrant Red Anarkali Suit: Dia Mirza’s love for sustainable Indian fashion shines brighter than ever in this striking handcrafted red outfit. The vibrant hue, the easy flow of the silhouette, and the handcrafted details all come together to create a look that is equal parts festive, elegant, and rooted in Indian artistry. The outfit features delicate threadwork on the bodice, subtle gathers, and classic buttons that lend it a beautifully vintage, handcrafted appeal. The gold border at the hem adds just the right amount of festive shimmer, making the outfit perfect. Styled with soft gold heels and minimal jewellery, Dia keeps the focus on the craftsmanship of the outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
4/8
4. ⁠Gold Maroon Banarasi Silk Attire: Dia Mirza delivers yet another breathtaking ethnic moment, this time wrapped in the opulence of traditional Varanasi craftsmanship. Dressed in a rich maroon silk brocade kurta paired with matching trousers, she embodies the regal charm of India’s textile heritage. The brocade weave, adorned with signature gold motifs, adds a touch of royal luminosity to the ensemble. Styled with gold heels and traditional gajra-adorned hair, Dia elevates the ensemble with her unmistakable grace. Her sleek bun, statement earrings, and soft glam makeup let the rich textile shine without distraction. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
4. ⁠Gold Maroon Banarasi Silk Attire: Dia Mirza delivers yet another breathtaking ethnic moment, this time wrapped in the opulence of traditional Varanasi craftsmanship. Dressed in a rich maroon silk brocade kurta paired with matching trousers, she embodies the regal charm of India’s textile heritage. The brocade weave, adorned with signature gold motifs, adds a touch of royal luminosity to the ensemble. Styled with gold heels and traditional gajra-adorned hair, Dia elevates the ensemble with her unmistakable grace. Her sleek bun, statement earrings, and soft glam makeup let the rich textile shine without distraction. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
5/8
5. ⁠Timeless White And Gold Outfit: Dia Mirza once again proves that minimalism can be breathtaking. In this exquisite ivory-and-gold ensemble, she blends purity, tradition, and quiet luxury in a way that instantly captures attention. Dressed in a beautifully tailored ivory kurta adorned with intricate gold embroidery along the neckline and sleeves, Dia channels classic festive elegance. The subtle shimmer of the threadwork elevates the outfit without overwhelming it. Her matching churidar and the delicately embellished dupatta add fluidity and sophistication. The soft gold butti work on the dupatta complements the kurta perfectly, creating a cohesive, regal look. Styled with statement earrings, soft-glam makeup, and her signature gentle waves, Dia brings a serene, radiant energy to the frame. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
5. ⁠Timeless White And Gold Outfit: Dia Mirza once again proves that minimalism can be breathtaking. In this exquisite ivory-and-gold ensemble, she blends purity, tradition, and quiet luxury in a way that instantly captures attention. Dressed in a beautifully tailored ivory kurta adorned with intricate gold embroidery along the neckline and sleeves, Dia channels classic festive elegance. The subtle shimmer of the threadwork elevates the outfit without overwhelming it. Her matching churidar and the delicately embellished dupatta add fluidity and sophistication. The soft gold butti work on the dupatta complements the kurta perfectly, creating a cohesive, regal look. Styled with statement earrings, soft-glam makeup, and her signature gentle waves, Dia brings a serene, radiant energy to the frame. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
6/8
6. ⁠Green-Gold Couture Saree Look: Dia Mirza stepped out in a luxurious green-gold draped saree ensemble that blends timeless Indian tradition with contemporary glamour. The highlight of the outfit is the intricately embroidered cropped jacket, adorned with delicate dabka, resham, sequins, and appliqué detailing. The craftsmanship adds a regal texture. The outfit features a pre-draped metallic saree paired with a structured bustier-style blouse, creating a beautiful balance between softness and structure. The drape falls gracefully, elongating the frame and adding red-carpet allure. (Image Source: Instagram/@sabeofficial_)
6. ⁠Green-Gold Couture Saree Look: Dia Mirza stepped out in a luxurious green-gold draped saree ensemble that blends timeless Indian tradition with contemporary glamour. The highlight of the outfit is the intricately embroidered cropped jacket, adorned with delicate dabka, resham, sequins, and appliqué detailing. The craftsmanship adds a regal texture. The outfit features a pre-draped metallic saree paired with a structured bustier-style blouse, creating a beautiful balance between softness and structure. The drape falls gracefully, elongating the frame and adding red-carpet allure. (Image Source: Instagram/@sabeofficial_)
7/8
7. ⁠Royal Gharara Look: This breathtaking look brings together everything we love about Indian couture. The outfit features a mint-green peplum jacket dripping with sequins, zardozi, floral resham work, and delicate bead embellishments. The plunging neckline adds a contemporary edge, while the floral motifs lend a vintage heirloom feel. The coordinated gharara is equally ornate, creating a seamless, head-to-toe couture canvas. Emerald and diamond jewellery elevates the ensemble, adding richness and depth. (Image Source: Instagram/@jayantireddylabel)
7. ⁠Royal Gharara Look: This breathtaking look brings together everything we love about Indian couture. The outfit features a mint-green peplum jacket dripping with sequins, zardozi, floral resham work, and delicate bead embellishments. The plunging neckline adds a contemporary edge, while the floral motifs lend a vintage heirloom feel. The coordinated gharara is equally ornate, creating a seamless, head-to-toe couture canvas. Emerald and diamond jewellery elevates the ensemble, adding richness and depth. (Image Source: Instagram/@jayantireddylabel)
8/8
8. ⁠Earthy Printed Suit: This serene, nature-inspired suit set is a beautiful celebration of hand-drawn prints, soft festive tones, and effortless traditional styling. The outfit stands out for its delicate botanical artwork featuring trees, florals, birds, and even a charming turtle motif. The prints instantly give the outfit an artisanal, storytelling charm. The neckline and borders are finished with intricate threadwork and scalloped lace, adding just the right amount of festive shimmer without overwhelming the simplicity of the base fabric. Paired with printed straight pants and a beautifully patterned dupatta edged with tassels, the ensemble feels cohesive and thoughtfully curated. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
8. ⁠Earthy Printed Suit: This serene, nature-inspired suit set is a beautiful celebration of hand-drawn prints, soft festive tones, and effortless traditional styling. The outfit stands out for its delicate botanical artwork featuring trees, florals, birds, and even a charming turtle motif. The prints instantly give the outfit an artisanal, storytelling charm. The neckline and borders are finished with intricate threadwork and scalloped lace, adding just the right amount of festive shimmer without overwhelming the simplicity of the base fabric. Paired with printed straight pants and a beautifully patterned dupatta edged with tassels, the ensemble feels cohesive and thoughtfully curated. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dia Mirza Bollywood Fashion Dia Mirza Birthday

Photo Gallery

