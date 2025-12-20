Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Telangana Follows Karnataka, CM Revanth Reddy To Bring Hate Speech Law Soon

Revanth Reddy says Telangana will soon bring a hate speech law, citing Karnataka’s new bill amid opposition protests.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 10:11 PM (IST)
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday said his government plans to introduce a law to curb hate speech in the near future, according to PTI.

Speaking at Christmas celebrations organised by the state government, Reddy said legislation aimed at checking hate speech would soon be brought before the Telangana Assembly. He cited the recent move by the Congress-led Karnataka government, which has introduced a bill proposing punishment for hate speech.

State To Soon Address Hate Speech Concerns 

Reiterating his government’s intent to act against hate speech, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the state would soon introduce legislation in the Assembly to address the issue. “We will bring a law on hate speech shortly,” Reddy said, stressing the government’s commitment to dealing with the matter through legal means.

His remarks come days after the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, amid strong protests from Opposition members.

Decision Due To Rise In Inflammatory Remarks 

Introducing the Bill in the Karnataka Assembly, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the legislation was necessitated by a sharp rise in statements that undermine social harmony and could have serious consequences. He warned that inflammatory remarks have the potential to trigger violence and unrest, citing incidents of murders, assaults and growing social tensions linked to hate speech.

Parameshwara said the increasing frequency of such statements posed unpredictable dangers to society, making legal intervention necessary to curb hate speech and related crimes.

Bill Draws Criticism From Opposition 

However, the Bill has drawn criticism from the Opposition. Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R Ashok opposed the legislation, calling it an attack on freedom of expression. He questioned the need for such a law 75 years after Independence and alleged that it could be misused to target individuals.

Ashok also claimed the Bill does not provide for bail in certain cases and warned that journalists could face imprisonment under its provisions.

 

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 09:52 PM (IST)
Hate Speech Revanth Reddy Karnataka Telangana 
