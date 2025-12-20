Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCBI Arrests Lieutenant Colonel In Defence Ministry Bribery Case, Rs 2.36 Cr Cash Seized

CBI Arrests Lieutenant Colonel In Defence Ministry Bribery Case, Rs 2.36 Cr Cash Seized

Sharma allegedly accepted bribes from a Dubai-linked firm via Kumar for facilitating approvals. Raids uncovered ₹16.23 lakh in cash and documents. Both are in police custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

By : Manoj Verma | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 10:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a serving Lieutenant Colonel of the Defence Ministry in a major bribery case, officials said on Saturday. Lieutenant Colonel Deepak Kumar Sharma and a private individual, Vinod Kumar, were arrested on December 20, 2025, following an investigation into alleged corruption linked to defence contracts.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on December 19, 2025, based on credible inputs. The agency alleges that Lt Col Sharma, who was posted in the Department of Defence Production and handled international cooperation and exports, had been accepting bribes from private defence companies in return for extending undue favours and facilitating government approvals.

Dubai-linked firm under scanner

Investigators said the probe has revealed the involvement of a Dubai-based company operating in India. Its alleged operations were being handled by Rajiv Yadav and Ravjeet Singh from Bengaluru. The CBI claims both were in regular contact with Lt Col Sharma and were working in tandem with him to secure official clearances and other benefits for their company.

The agency further alleged that Vinod Kumar acted as an intermediary and, on December 18, 2025, delivered a bribe of ₹3 lakh to Lt Col Sharma on behalf of the company. This transaction reportedly formed the basis of the arrests.

Raids, cash recovery and remand

As part of the investigation, the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations, including Delhi, Sriganganagar, Bengaluru and Jammu. During searches at Lt Col Sharma’s Delhi residence, officials recovered ₹3 lakh allegedly received as bribe money, along with additional cash amounting to about ₹2.23 lakh. A separate search at his house in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, led to the seizure of ₹10 lakh in cash and several important documents. Searches at his office in New Delhi are still underway.

Both accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until December 23, 2025. The CBI said the role of other individuals linked to the case is also under investigation.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 10:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBI Defence Ministry Bribe Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Telangana Follows Karnataka, CM Revanth Reddy To Bring Hate Speech Law Soon
Telangana Follows Karnataka, CM Revanth Reddy To Bring Hate Speech Law Soon
Cities
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget