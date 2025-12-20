From 'Anpadh' Slur To Slap: Delhi Passenger Reveals Shocking Details In Assault By Pilot

A SpiceJet passenger has alleged that he was physically assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 following a verbal altercation over cutting the security queue.

The incident, involving passenger Ankit Dewan and Air India Express pilot Capt. Virender Sejwal, reportedly took place on Friday during the security check. Dewan has claimed the argument escalated into a physical attack in front of his family, leaving him bleeding and traumatised just hours before a planned holiday.

‘Forced to choose between justice and my flight’

Taking to social media platform X, Dewan alleged that after the assault he was pressured into writing a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter further. According to him, he was told that if he did not comply, he would miss his flight and lose holiday bookings worth ₹1.2 lakh.

Questioning the handling of the incident, Dewan tagged the Delhi Police and asked why he could not file a complaint after returning from his trip. “Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi?” he wrote.

Police say no formal complaint received

Responding to the social media post, Delhi Police said on Saturday that no formal complaint had been filed. In a statement quoted by news agency ANI, the police said the matter had come to their attention only through Dewan’s post on X.

“With reference to a social media post posted on platform X by an Ankit Dewan, alleging physical assault by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of the airport, no such matter has been reported to the police station either by Ankit Dewan or by the airlines,” the statement said, adding that appropriate legal action would be taken once a written complaint is received.

While detailing his experience, Dewan described the episode as “very disturbing” and said he did not expect such an incident at an airport. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “I think it is very appalling how things went down and how people are very quick to get physical and you assault somebody. I did not expect this at the airport. It happens on the streets all the time, but at the airport, it’s very, very disturbing.”

Explaining how the confrontation began, Dewan said he and his family were directed to a special security lane used by staff and passengers with reduced mobility because they were travelling with their four-month-old baby in a stroller. During the check, he alleged, some staff members cut the queue ahead of him.

In his post on X, Dewan said that when he objected, Capt. Sejwal, whom he accused of also cutting the line, asked him whether he was “anpadh” (uneducated) and could not read the signs indicating the entry was meant for staff.

Dewan told NDTV that the remark angered him and led to a verbal exchange. “I don’t know why he decided to address a passenger as uneducated. That ticked me off. Both of us exchanged expletives. This was just a verbal spat and I didn’t expect he would come and hit me,” he said.

Calling the incident “traumatising,” Dewan said the impact on his wife and young daughter was particularly severe. “During the flight, she was very disturbed. She has flown multiple times, but this is the first time she was afraid of flying,” he said, adding that his wife broke down later that night after holding herself together for the children.

On Saturday morning, Dewan shared another post along with a video of the alleged accused, describing it as a moment when the pilot appeared to realise “the gravity of the situation” after seeing him lying on the floor, covered in blood.

He also alleged delays in receiving first aid and claimed that no preventive action was taken despite a warning. In another post, Dewan said his wife heard the pilot tell a security personnel, “main issko maar ke aata hu” (I’ll come back after hitting him), while he was being frisked at the security check. “But did CISF take any preventive action? No,” Dewan wrote.

Despite the ordeal, Dewan thanked SpiceJet for assisting him in boarding his flight. He said the airline remained in “constant communication with the gate,” allowing him to travel as planned. Responding on X, SpiceJet said, “Hi Ankit! We are glad that our staff was able to assist you. Thank you for your kind words.”