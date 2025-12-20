Taslima Nasreen Alleges Police Role In Lynching Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh; Video Viral

A 25-year-old minority Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched by a radical mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, in an incident that has triggered outrage after disturbing videos surfaced online. According to reports, Das was first tied to a tree, brutally beaten and later set on fire. The visuals have spread rapidly on social media, intensifying scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has cited another video related to the incident and alleged that the police may have played a role in the mob lynching. Her claims have added a new dimension to the case, raising serious questions about accountability and the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Video Before the Killing Raises Questions

A video that emerged after Das’s death shows him moments earlier, sitting barefoot and attempting to explain something to a group of people wearing blue full-sleeve sweatshirts and trousers. The footage has prompted questions about what led to the violence and whether intervention could have prevented the killing.

The incident took place far from Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, at a time when violent protests and arson were reported in parts of the country following the killing of India-opposed leader Sharif Usman Hadi. The broader unrest has fuelled concerns about communal tensions and mob violence.

What Taslima Nasreen Said on X

In a post shared on X at around 4 am on Saturday, December 20, 2025, Nasreen said Dipu Chandra Das worked as a factory labourer in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, and came from a poor background. She claimed that a Muslim co-worker, seeking to “punish” Das over a dispute, publicly accused him of making derogatory remarks against the Prophet, triggering a violent reaction from the crowd.

Nasreen alleged that the mob attacked Das “like hyenas”, tied his hands and legs, and beat him mercilessly. She said the police later took Das into custody, meaning he was under police protection at that point.

‘Police Took No Action’, Claims Nasreen

According to Nasreen, Das told the police he was innocent and had not made any offensive remarks, alleging that the accusation was part of a conspiracy by his co-worker. She claimed that despite this, no action was taken against the co-worker.

Questioning the conduct of law enforcement, Nasreen alleged that some police personnel sympathise with jihadist ideology. She asked whether, amid what she described as “jihadist frenzy”, the police handed Das back to extremists or whether radical elements forced him out of custody.

Nasreen alleged that Das was subsequently beaten again, hanged and burned, describing the lynching as a “jihadist celebration”.