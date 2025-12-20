Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTaslima Nasreen Alleges Police Role In Lynching Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh; Video Viral

Taslima Nasreen Alleges Police Role In Lynching Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh; Video Viral

Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has cited another video related to the incident and alleged that the police may have played a role in the mob lynching.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 25-year-old minority Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched by a radical mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, in an incident that has triggered outrage after disturbing videos surfaced online. According to reports, Das was first tied to a tree, brutally beaten and later set on fire. The visuals have spread rapidly on social media, intensifying scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has cited another video related to the incident and alleged that the police may have played a role in the mob lynching. Her claims have added a new dimension to the case, raising serious questions about accountability and the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Video Before the Killing Raises Questions

A video that emerged after Das’s death shows him moments earlier, sitting barefoot and attempting to explain something to a group of people wearing blue full-sleeve sweatshirts and trousers. The footage has prompted questions about what led to the violence and whether intervention could have prevented the killing.

The incident took place far from Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, at a time when violent protests and arson were reported in parts of the country following the killing of India-opposed leader Sharif Usman Hadi. The broader unrest has fuelled concerns about communal tensions and mob violence.

What Taslima Nasreen Said on X

In a post shared on X at around 4 am on Saturday, December 20, 2025, Nasreen said Dipu Chandra Das worked as a factory labourer in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, and came from a poor background. She claimed that a Muslim co-worker, seeking to “punish” Das over a dispute, publicly accused him of making derogatory remarks against the Prophet, triggering a violent reaction from the crowd.

Nasreen alleged that the mob attacked Das “like hyenas”, tied his hands and legs, and beat him mercilessly. She said the police later took Das into custody, meaning he was under police protection at that point.

‘Police Took No Action’, Claims Nasreen

According to Nasreen, Das told the police he was innocent and had not made any offensive remarks, alleging that the accusation was part of a conspiracy by his co-worker. She claimed that despite this, no action was taken against the co-worker.

Questioning the conduct of law enforcement, Nasreen alleged that some police personnel sympathise with jihadist ideology. She asked whether, amid what she described as “jihadist frenzy”, the police handed Das back to extremists or whether radical elements forced him out of custody.

Nasreen alleged that Das was subsequently beaten again, hanged and burned, describing the lynching as a “jihadist celebration”.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Unrest Bangladesh Lynching
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget